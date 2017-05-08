Police, Fire and Rescue May 1st through 7th

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

05/01

Concealment: Officers were requested to assist after a local business reported that two individuals had distracted the store clerk while a third concealed merchandise on his person. At the request of the store owner, all 3 individuals were trespassed from the business for a period of one year. Officers also issued one summons and one citation for Violating Conditions of Release.

Summonsed: Tristin Dean Harvey, DOB 02/16/1997, of Copper Center, was summonsed to appear in court on the charge of Concealment of Merchandise

Animal at Large: The Animal Control Officer was unsuccessful when attempting to capture a white Bulldog that was at large on the side of the Richardson Highway.

05/02

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual at the airport.

Lost Property: An LG cell phone was lost at the voting booth in the Council Chambers. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Civil Dispute: Officers spoke with an individual regarding some ongoing civil issues they were having with their significant other in regards to personal property.

Gunshot Heard: A caller reported hearing 5 – 6 gunshots within the previous 15 minutes. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate any person or persons responsible for the noise.

05/03

Theft Property: A black purse containing various credit cards, cash, ID’s and prescription medication was reported stolen from The Wheelhouse Lounge the previous evening. Anyone with any information regarding this case, please call the Valdez Police Department.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported that while driving inbound on the Richardson Highway, a vehicle passed her in a no-passing zone by Salmonberry Ski Hill. Officers contacted the driver who stated he thought that he was in a passing zone. The driver was given a warning.

ATV: Officers contacted a driver after receiving numerous complaints about an ATV cutting through private property. The driver was trespassed from the property.

Criminal Mischief: A caller reported that her boyfriend was intoxicated, had kicked in the door to the residence and that she wanted Officers to assist with making him leave. Officers responded and subsequently made one arrest.

Arrested: Cody J Freitag, DOB 12/27/1990, of Valdez, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief 4th Degree.

05/04

Traffic Hazard: An SUV with an unsecured tire rack was reported on Egan Drive. Officers were unable to locate a vehicle matching that description in the area.

Family Issues: Officers were requested to assist an individual with removing his girlfriend from his property following an argument. The caller then rescinded his request, stated he no longer needed assistance and refused to give dispatch his name. Officers responded to an apartment associated with the phone number of the caller, but were unable to locate any individuals.

Trespassing: The housing manager for North Pacific Rim Housing requested Officers assist with notifying 3 individuals that they have been trespassed from the property.

Animal at Large: Officers responded to a report of a black Labrador puppy running at large on West Klutina Street and was flagged down by the owner of the puppy who had just successfully captured the dog

05/05

Animal at Large: A caller reported 2 dogs that appeared to be somehow tangled up or possibly tied together and now caught on something in the neighbor’s yard. The caller also reported that their neighbor didn’t have any dogs, so they must have gotten loose somewhere else. The Animal Control Officer responded, untangled the dogs, tracked down the owner and turned the canines over to him along with a verbal warning for Animals at Large.

Traffic Complaint: A heated argument about driving skills took place between two individuals after one driver pulled out in front of another who then drove around the offending vehicle and honked the horn causing the driver of the first vehicle to follow the second one to their destination.

ATV: Officers contacted the driver of a side x side UTV to warn him they couldn’t be operated on the highway.

Animal at Large: A slim golden colored dog was reported at large in the Totem Inn parking lot. Officers responded and were able to contact the owner who then took custody of the animal.

05/06

Arrested: Christopher D. O’Connor, DOB: 07/17/1995, of Valdez, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Misconduct Involving Weapons 4th Degree. Mr. O’Connor registered a blood alcohol content of .116 at the time of his arrest.

Trespassing: After awakening to a strange sound in her living room, a complainant found a highly intoxicated female who had entered her apartment seemingly by mistake. The complainant reported she didn’t recognize the intruder, but offered to give her a ride somewhere. The intruder declined and left the apartment. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Animal at Large: Officers responded to the area where a black Shepherd dog was reported running at large, but were unable to locate the animal.

Disturbance – Other: A caller reported witnessing a woman beating on a child. Responding Officers determined that the incident was nothing more than minor corporeal punishment administered by an older sibling on a younger brother.

Animal Impound: Officers were requested to pick up a Bulldog found roaming at large in Alpine Woods. The dog was transported to the Valdez Animal Shelter for impounding until its owners could be located.

Traffic Hazard: A vehicle passing in an unsafe manner while there was oncoming traffic was reported on the Tide Flats.

Animal Aggression: A caller reported that while he was walking his Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix dog on a leash, it was attacked by a German shepherd dog that was unsecured. The owner of the Labrador did not want to pursue any criminal action and was satisfied with the owner of the German shepherd being given a verbal warning and paying the veterinarians fee to treat the injuries sustained during the altercation.

Harassment: Officers contacted an individual living in Girdwood and verbally warned him to cease and desist with the telephonic harassment of a Valdez resident. Officers also advised the Valdez resident to pursue a stalking order through the Valdez Courthouse.

05/07

Disturb – Noise: A verbal altercation involving a group of individuals and a drone was reported on North Harbor Drive. Officer responded and reported that all was okay.

Fireworks: Some very loud fireworks were reported as being set off somewhere east of Gilpatrick’s Greenhouse. Officers contacted the individual responsible who agreed to stop setting them off.

Fish & Game: A moose was reported on the Tide Flats.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 99