Student Groups Raise $6,030 for Valdez Food Bank

Valdez High School is proud to announce that the National Honor Society and National Senior Beta Club, in partnership with the Prince William Sound College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, has raised $6,030 for the Valdez Food Bank.

The money was raised at two events: The Empty Bowls Project and Community Soup Kitchen. The annual Empty Bowls Project, sponsored by the VHS National Honor Society and PWSC Phi Theta Kappa raised $1480, and the remainder of the monies were raised by the National Senior Beta Club at the community Soup Kitchen dinner at the Aurora Music Festival.

None of this would have been possible without the generous donations of soup, bread, salad and desserts. In particular, we would like to thank Safeway, Subway, Halibut House, Fat Mermaid, Mike’s and the dozens of individual community members who came together to feed over 600 people at the two events!

Pamela Verfaillie

Library Associate

National Honor Society Adviser

National Beta Club Sponsor

Advertisement

Valdez High School

PO Box 398

Valdez, Alaska 99686

GO BUCS!