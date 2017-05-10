FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 9, 2017

CONTACT: Meadow Bailey, (907) 451-2240, Meadow.Bailey@alaska.gov

Alternative Transportation Offered for AMHS Cargo Impacted by Tustumena Delay

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced today that Coastal Transportation, Inc. will assist AMHS customers impacted by the delay of the M/V Tustumena. Coastal Transportation, based in Seattle, will carry cargo on an “as able basis” from Homer and Kodiak, to Aleutian Islands destinations, at the same cost AMHS charges. Unfortunately, Coastal Transportation is prohibited from carrying passengers.

AMHS customers attempting to rebook their cargo with Coastal Transportation should let Coastal Transportation agents know they are displaced AMHS customers to ensure they receive the AMHS rate. Coastal Transportation can be reached at 1-800-544-2580 or 206-282-9979.

Last week, AMHS announced that the Tustumena was delayed at the Vigor Ketchikan Shipyard for two months. The delay was due to the discovery of additional extensive steel wastage in the engine room and necessary repairs. It is anticipated the Tustumena will return to service departing Homer at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

AMHS staff explored several options to fill the transportation void resulting from the Tustumena delay. Safety was the highest priority, so utilizing the Tustumena was not an option. The use of another AMHS vessel was not viable without the risk of a more widespread and disruptive service outage both in terms of passenger disruption and financial consequences for individuals and for the marine highway system.

Gov. Bill Walker said, “On behalf of the Alaska Marine Highway System and impacted Alaskans, I am deeply grateful to Coastal Transportation for stepping up to help Alaskans with this vital transportation service.”

