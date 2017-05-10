Matt Morse Named Copper River Watershed Hero

The Copper River Watershed Project builds partnerships for on-the-ground projects and watershed-scale planning for economically diverse communities and a thriving, intact watershed.

The CRWP Watershed Hero Award goes to . . .

Congratulations to Matt Morse of Glennallen for winning the Watershed Hero Award!

Ruth McHenry and Linda Ruthledge nominated Matt for his work in reducing reliance on single-use plastic bags in the Copper Basin.

Matt works at the Glennallen Landfill and noticied a proliferation of plastic bags in the surronding trees. As a result, Matt started a petition and took it to the local business managers and the Chamber of Commerce.

In less then a year, the local grocery store, IGA, switched from plastic to paper or reuseable bags.