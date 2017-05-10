Prince William Sound RCAC Announces Election of Board Officers

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council held its annual board meeting in Valdez, Alaska, on May 4-5, 2017. Among other business, the board convened to elect officers who will serve from May 2017, to May 2018.

The elected executive committee is comprised of:

President : Amanda Bauer, representing the City of Valdez

: Amanda Bauer, representing the City of Valdez Vice President : Thane Miller, representing Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corporation

: Thane Miller, representing Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corporation Treasurer : Wayne Donaldson, representing the City of Kodiak

: Wayne Donaldson, representing the City of Kodiak Secretary: Bob Shavelson, representing the Oil Spill Region Environmental Coalition

Three Members-at-Large : Melissa Berns, representing the Kodiak Island Village Mayors Association Robert Archibald, representing the City of Homer Patience Andersen Faulkner, representing Cordova District Fisherman United

:

The council is very happy to have the support of its many volunteers from all over the Exxon Valdez oil spill region. The new executive committee is an excellent representation of the council. For more information, visit www.pwsrcac.org.

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council, with offices in Anchorage and Valdez, is an independent non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote environmentally safe operation of the Valdez Marine Terminal and the oil tankers that use it. The council’s work is guided by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, and its contract with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. The council’s 18 member organizations are communities in the region affected by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, as well as aquaculture, commercial fishing, environmental, Native, recreation, and tourism groups.

