Wrangell Names Lisa Von Bargen Borough Manager

On April 11th the Wrangell Borough Assembly voted unanimously to hire Lisa Von Bargen as their new Borough Manager.

Von Bargen is currently City of Valdez Director of Community and Economic Development; a position she has held since 2001. The Community and Economic Development Department is responsible for a wide array of activities and services to assist the community, including:

Allotting environmental permits for municipal projects

Administering planning and zoning, including: Conditional uses Variances and exceptions Zoning maps Zoning reviews

Assisting with and organizing community events

Being a community information and resource library

Building and construction plan reviews, permitting, and inspections

Economic development, including business assistance and exploring diversification opportunities for the community

Enforcing and abating nuisance and code violation

Handling business registrations for commercial businesses, home occupations, and itinerant vendors

Mapping all elements of the community from land to streets to addresses to infrastructure

Regulating subdivisions and platting

Serving as staff liaison department to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Prior to that she headed the Valdez Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Von Bargen is a long-time Valdez resident.

Below is a summary of Von Bargen’s new position, taken from the job description posted by the City and Borough of Wrangell Plans, organizes, and directs the overall administrative activities and operations of the City*. Advises and assists the Borough Assembly; and represents the City and Borough interests with other levels and agencies of government, business interests, and the community at large. Researches, plans, and prepares the short and long range business plans for the City and Borough. The City Manager is the top executive and operations officer, accountable for accomplishing short and long range business and program objectives. This is an appointed position. Performs other duties as assigned that support the overall objective of the position. http://www.wrangell.com/administration/borough-manager-vacancy

*technically the City and Borough of Wrangell, the municipality refers to this position as both the Borough Manager and the City Manager in various documents.