May 20th, the Sanitation Singers, will once again be walking in the 2017 COPPER VALLEY MS WALK to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (Not that we sound right, but Sanitation Singers just sounded right for a crew from Copper Basin Sanitation.) As we have since 2001, Sharon Daniel and Betty Boznak will be gathering pledges and walking to help put an end to the devastating effects of multiple sclerosis.

We are asking for your help in our endeavor. By making a pledge, you will be helping the National MS Society, Greater Northwest Chapter, provide services and programs to over 12,000 people in Alaska, Montana and Washington with MS and their families.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms may be mild, such as numbness in the limbs or severe—paralysis or loss of vision. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, but the unpredictable physical and emotional effects can be lifelong. The progress, severity, and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are giving hope to those affected by the disease.

I believe that my participation in THE MS WALK® can and does make a difference. THE MS WALK® is one of the National MS Society’s biggest fundraisers. Last year with the help you and of people like you, the Sanitation Singers raised OVER $2,800 in the fight against MS!

Our goal is to raise $1500 this year. Please help us reach our goal by sponsoring me, or my team-mate, for the 2017 COPPER VALLEY MS WALK. Make your contribution payable to the National MS Society or make your pledge on line.

Thank you,

Sharon Daniel

You can help me reach my fundraising goal by sponsoring me in Walk MS. Just click on the link below, scroll down to my name and click to sponsor me online today.

Click here to view the Copper Valley Walk page for Sanitation Singers, Sharon and the other walkers.

If the text above does not appear as a clickable link, you can visit the web address:

http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/WASWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28534

You may also support us by writing a check and making it payable to the National MS Society.

Thank you for your support.

Sharon Daniel

Business Administrator

Copper Basin Sanitation LLC

Mailing address: PO Box 88, Glennallen, AK 99588-0088

Physical location: 88 Tazlina Terrace, Tazlina, Alaska 99588

Phone: 907.822.3600 fax: 907.822.4224

Email: cbssc@cvinternet.net

P.S. If you would like more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, how proceeds from the MS Walk are used, or the other ways you can get involved in the fight against MS, please visit nationalMSsociety.org.