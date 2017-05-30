New! We listened to your input so this year we’ve added a full lineup of yoga to the rock fest which is why we changed the name to the Valdez Rock and Flow Fest June 23 – 25.

We have some great climbing clinics, a smorgasbord of yoga classes and a great concert lined up Saturday night featuring Trevor Green on Kelsey Dock Plaza.

Also new this year, fest vets take note that we’ve grown out of our old basecamp in Old Town.

Our new festival Basecamp is at Glacier Campground meaning you can park and camp within walking distance to the Campground Wall, Panorama Point and Lookout! Rock crags so you can climb round the clock under the midnight sun.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, June 23

4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Basecamp Registration/Clinic Check-in. Glacier Campground waterfall picnic shelter.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Opening night Climbing clinics & Yoga classes

8 p.m. Dinner served until 10 p.m. Bring your own instruments for a open jam session with the Shoot Dangs’ Kage Free. Glacier Campground waterfall picnic shelter.

SATURDAY, June 24

8 a.m. Climbing clinics and yoga classes begin

5 – 8 p.m. Dinner on your own at basecamp or dine around town

8 p.m. Music on the Sound @ Kelsey Dock Plaza

SUNDAY, June 25

9 – 4 p.m. Climbing Clinics and Yoga classes