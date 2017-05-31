Police, Fire and Rescue May 22nd through 28th, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

05/22

Agency Assist: Helicopters were reported flying in an area where prohibited. Officers contacted the operators of the helicopters and advised them to not fly in the area.

Welfare Check: Dispatch received a report of an individual who was possibly suicidal. Officers made contact with the subject who stated they would not harm themselves.

Neighbor Problems: Two intoxicated individuals were causing a scene in a home in which the homeowner requested the individuals to be trespassed. Officers contacted the individuals and advised them of the trespass.

Suspicious Person: A suspicious person was reported standing next to a bus and then popped the door open before leaving the area. Officers investigated. Nothing was damaged or missing and the bus was secured.

Bear Incident: A bear was reported hanging out in a resident’s yard. Due to the bear being a frequent visitor, information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer and a bear trap was set up in the area.

05/23

Citizen Assist: An individual was walking in their sleep and accidently locked themselves out of their home. An officer assisted the individual back into their home.

Assist EMS Crew: Valdez Police assisted EMS with a medical call.

Welfare Check: A kayaker was reported falling off of their kayak and was swimming towards the dock. After responding, it was determined a local kayaking company was doing self rescue training. They were advised to notify dispatch when conducting training in the future.

05/24

Disturbance Other: A caller who had a verbal disagreement with their significant other was seeking advice about what to do if he felt the situation was getting out of hand. An officer made contact with the other party who had left town.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Transport Other: Officers provided transportation for an individual.

Suspicious Vehicle: A suspicious vehicle was reported sitting outside of a residence suspecting the person might be accessing the wifi. The vehicle was gone before officer arrival.

Welfare Check: Officers were requested for a welfare check on an individual who was acting out of the ordinary. Officers contacted the individual and found that they were fine.

Bear Incident: A sow and 3 cubs were roaming around a property on Homestead Rd. Upon arrival of the Animal Control Officer, the sow was at the base of a tree that the 3 cubs climbed up. He didn’t want to scare the mom away and have her leave the cubs. ACO stayed in the area until the cubs climbed down the tree and all safely walked away.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was activated at a local business. It was determined to be a false alarm.

05/25

Agency Assist: VPD assisted VFD for the report of an audible alarm at a local business.

MVA – Damage: A single motor vehicle accident was reported outside of the canyon. The occupant of the vehicle had been picked up by another individual and was not at the scene. Summonsed: Mattison Ace, DOB: 11/16/98 was summonsed to appear in court for Minor Operating after Consuming. Her breath alcohol was .051

ATV: Young children were reported driving their motorcycles to school. Officers contacted the parents who stated that they let their children ride their bikes to their last day of school while they followed them.

Animal at Large: A dog was reported at large around W. Pioneer Dr.

Bear Incident: A black bear sow and 2 cubs were spotted behind the Senior Center on the bike path.

Traffic Complaint: Two teenagers were reported walking in the middle of the street and would not move as vehicles approached. An officer contacted the individuals and advised them to walk on the sidewalk. The teens agreed.

Aggressive Animal: A caller reported that their dog was attacked by another dog. A statement was made to the Animal Control Officer.

Animal at Large: A dog was reported at large at Valdez Mobile Home Park. After patrolling the area, the ACO found two dogs roaming around. The dogs were being watched by another party while the owners were out of town. A warning was issued.

Animal Impound: A dog with a chain attached to it and blood on its paw was impounded and secured at the animal shelter.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers patrolled the area and found everything to be ok.

Fireworks: Fireworks were reported being fired off at the end of Chena St. An officer made contact with the individuals who had admitted to lighting off fireworks. They were advised of the city ordinances and agreed to stop.

05/26

Home Confinement: Ramon Miller, DOB: 01/30/1988, of Anchorage reported to Valdez Police Department to serve 30 days with 27 days suspended of home confinement. Original charge was Driving Under the Influence.

Animal Impound: A dog that was almost hit by a car on Klutina & Hazelet was turned in to the Valdez Police Department. An officer transported the dog to the shelter.

Bar Disturbance: A patron at a local bar was trying to start fights with other individuals. They had left the area prior to officer arrival. The bartender was advised to call the PD if the individual returned.

Bear Incident: A black bear sow and cub were reported getting into the dumpster at the shooting range. An officer scared the bears away and public works was contacted the following day to replace the dumpster.

05/27

Motor Vehicle Accident – Injuries: A single motor vehicle accident was reported at Richardson Hwy & Whispering Spruce. The driver left the area on foot and was later contacted by Police and EMS. The individual was intoxicated and combative. EMS transported the individual to the hospital. This case is currently under investigation.

Hazard: An officer picked up some debris that had fallen out of the back of a pickup truck.

Public Appearance: An officer conducted traffic control for the Bite Back Run.

Abandoned Snowmachine: A caller reported that someone had left their snowmachine in their yard. The owner was contacted who stated that they would have it relocated.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Damage: VPD received the report of a small car hitting the building of a local business. It was suspected the vehicle had rolled in to the building as the owner stated that he had left the vehicle in neutral but thought he had the emergency brake on.

Bear Incident: VPD received a report of 3 males with rifles were in the marsh on the duck flats dragging a bear which appeared to be dead. Officers responded and found that the hunters illegally shot and killed the bear. The meat was confiscated, processed, and packaged to give to charity and the individual who shot the bear was issued a citation.

Disturbance Other: A couple had a disagreement and requested officer assistance. No crime was committed and the parties were separated for the night.

05/28

Fish & Game: An eagle was reported on the side of the highway with its head down and appeared to be injured. The ACO, along with VPD officers responded and was able to get the eagle into a kennel. ACO contact authorized individuals in Anchorage who could take the eagle. .

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with an intoxicated individual.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 116