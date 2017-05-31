Trans Alaska Pipeline Turns 40 on June 20th-Sharing Pipeline Stories

TAPS tales of past, present, future mark the 40-year milestone

from the Alyeska Pipeline Service Compnay Newsletter

On June 20, 2017, TAPS reaches the 40-year anniversary of operations … but Alyeska is celebrating all year. The heart of that celebration is the stories of those who built TAPS, those who maintain it today and the organizations, Alaskans and communities impacted by TAPS.

Alyeska’s website has a page dedicated to a variety of 40th anniversary stories. There are stories of families who have worked on TAPS together, community and business connections, pipeline pop culture and more! Check it out here. More stories and photos will be added all year.

We would love to share your story, too! And you don’t need to be a TAPS worker to have a fascinating story …

• What are your favorite moments working on TAPS?

• What has TAPS meant to you and your family?

• What’s your vision for the next 40 years of TAPS?

• How has TAPS impacted your community and Alaska?

Share your pipeline story and photos at TAPS40@alyeska-pipeline.com. All submissions will be entered in a drawing for very special TAPS 40th anniversary prizes!

#mypipelinestory #40more #TAPSPRIDE