RHR Looking for Volunteers, Vendors, Musicians

|
Richardson Highway Rendezvous Music & Art Fest, the annual day-long music, art and fun-fest presented by KCHU Public Radio and Friends of the Valdez Animal Shelter is coming up August 19th.
Over the last eight years this event has grown and evolved into an amazing day of music and entertainment. It has put Valdez on the map as part of the Alaskan summer music scene and attracts visitors from all over the state.
This is a great party and RHR is inviting you to join the fun on the Kelsey Dock Uplands
-
Vendors-If you have art or craft work, food or information to share and you’d like to spend the day outside, listening to live music and meeting people, sign up for a booth. Here’s the vendor registration
-
Kids games-If you’d like to help out (and have a blast!) here’s how to volunteer
-
Are you a musician or an entertainer who’d like to perform ? click here
-
Just want to help out however you can? here’s that link
Comments