Desorcie to be Inducted into 2017 Nanook Hall of Fame

News Release from alaskananooks.com

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – On Tuesday, the Alaska Nanooks Department of Athletics officially announced the first inductee of the Nanook Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, which includes former Alaska hockey goaltender Doug Desorcie, a member of the team from 1982-84.

In only the program’s third year of existence within the NCAA, Desorcie transferred to the Nanooks as a junior in the fall of 1982 after a two-year stint with the North Country Community College in Saranac Lake, New York. Recruited to become the team’s starting goaltender by then-head coach Ric Shafer and then-assistant coach Don Lucia, Desorcie quickly made a name for himself between the pipes.

In his first season with the Nanooks, Desorcie appeared in 21 games, posting a record of 16-5-0, while helping Alaska to an overall record of 19-7-0. Desorcie registered 1,212 minutes in net, 620 saves and boasted a .903 save percentage throughout the 1982-83 campaign. The Higate, Vermont native backstopped the ’82-’83 Nooks to the program’s first trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament before being named the program’s first-ever All-American. At the conclusion of the season, Desorcie was named Alaska Hockey’s co-MVP with teammate Steve Moria, who still reigns as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

In his final year of eligibility, Desorcie appeared in 17 games for the Nanooks throughout the 1983-84 season, compiling a record of 15-3-0 in net, while the Nooks posted an overall record of 19-7-0. Desorcie collected 994 minutes in net, 518 saves and a .881 save percentage in his senior year, sending the Nooks on their second trip to the NCAA DII National Tournament, where the team reached the semifinal game before being knocked out by Bemidji State in back-to-back nights.

After the 1983-84 season, Desorcie stayed on with the program, acting as the team’s volunteer assistant and goaltender coach through the 1984-85 season before acting as UAF’s Director of Student Activities from 1987-92.

Since Desorcie’s major impact in his first year as starting goaltender for the Nanooks in ’82-’83, the team has dedicated the Doug Desorcie Top Newcomer of the Year award in his honor, which is given out at the conclusion of every season at the end of the year banquet.

Advertisement

Now a resident of Valdez, Alaska, Desorcie has dedicated his life to higher education and community involvement, serving as the Director of Student Services (’92-’96), Dean of Instruction (’96-’04), Interim President (’04-’05) and President (’05-’12) for UAF’s sister-school, Prince William Sound Community College in Valdez.

Desorcie was also the Vice President of the Valdez School Board for six years, the President of Valdez’s United Way chapter for six years and remains an active member of the Valdez Chamber of Commerce, the Valdez Rotary Club and the Nanook Hockey Alumni group.

The Nanook Hall of Fame induction ceremony and brunch will take place in the Patty Center Lobby on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:30am AKT. Tickets will be available online and at the door closer to the event.

All inductees of the Nanook Hall of Fame are nominated by members of the public and elected by the Nanook Hall of Fame committee, which comprises of several former Alaska student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators. The four newest Hall of Fame inductees were selected based on the impact each individual had for their respected program, the Alaska Nanooks Department of Athletics and what they’ve continued to contribute to their community afterward.

For more information on the Alaska Nanooks, follow @AlaskaNanooks on Twitter or like the Alaska Nanooks page on Facebook.