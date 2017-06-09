Valdez Rock and Flow Fest June 23rd through 25th

Valdez Rock & Flow Fest Offers Rock Climbing, Yoga, Aerials and Live Music June 23 – 25

In preparation for the Valdez Rock and Flow Fest, Levitation 49 is having a volunteer meeting Monday night, June 12 at 5:30 at Prince William Sound College for all those interested in helping out at the rock climbing and yoga weekend to be held June 23 – 25 . Volunteers get free festival passes and swag in exchange for helping with event check-in and setup. Learn about how you can help the Rock and Flow fest shine. Join Levitation 49 volunteer meeting is this Monday night, June 12 , at 5:30 pm in the student commons at Prince William Sound College.

VALDEZ, AK – The Valdez Rock Climbing Fest has changed its name to reflect the addition of yoga and flow arts. The new Valdez Rock & Flow Fest, June 23 – 25, offers rock climbing clinics, a smorgasbord of yoga styles, and free community concerts and laughs..

Notable guests of the event include a Guinness World Record Holding climber, a former Cirque du Soleil performer, and California multi-instrumentalist Trevor Green who headlines a free concert, complete with beer garden, at Kelsey Plaza on Saturday night, June 24.

On the climbing side of the event, certified guide Chris Walden will travel from Soldotna to offer clinics for all ages and skills. Walden and his two children invite avid Valdez middle school climbing wall fans to join them Friday night for a Family Climbing with Kids clinic. Walden’s daughter Avery is the youngest person to ever summit Mt, Kilimanjaro when she summited the peak at age 9 this past Christmas. Another popular clinic is Mastering Multipitch is presented by Eddie Whittemore, representing leading climbing gear manufacturer Black Diamond Equipment. As always, L49 events are women-friendly: during this event women can discover climbing or learn to lead in Tara McMurray and Amy Beaudoin’s Ropes and Poses sessions. All rock climbing clinics meet at event Basecamp at the Glacier Campground group picnic shelter.

Yoga instructors are among popular favorites from Valdez, Anchorage and Fairbanks. Yoga offerings include everything from traditional styles ranging from calming to powerful and more modern approaches which are the specialty of Teal Rogers of Golden Hearts Performing Arts in Fairbanks. Yoga classes expected to sell out include Aerial Silks 101, a fun way to develop core strength; Mommy & Me Butterfly Yoga, an adorable class where parents and kids are provided butterfly wings; and Buti Yoga, a style of yoga infused with tribal rhythms and soul. Yoga classes will be held at Prince William Sound College, the Valdez Civic Center and Kelsey Dock.

Former Valdez resident Mike Bork, aka Mr. Mirth, will be offering several sessions of certified Laughter Yoga kicking off with a Community Laugh-In on Friday, June 23 at High Noon on Kelsey Plaza. All other laughter yoga sessions, including with some tailored to families and others to seniors are free because, as Levitation 49 Executive Director Lee Hart said, “laughter is just good medicine for the soul.” Come as you are, no special clothes required though sensible shoes would be a bonus.

The community also invited to celebrate long summer nights with a free concert at Kelsy Plaza with California singer-songwriter Trevor Green. Opening act will be Kage Free, the banjoist from the popular Alaska bluegrass band, the Shoot Dangs. A former Cirque du Soleil performer, Kage Free, will also be teaching the Aerial Silks and Acro Yoga classes. Acro is partner yoga with an acrobatic flair.

A special locals-only deal is available now through June 18 on All-Access Festival Passes. Locals and up to three of their friends can get All-Access Festival passes for 50% off using promo code Valdez17 when buying tickets online. For locals who can’t commit to the whole fest, classes will be made available for modest drop-in fees, space available. Event details and online registration can be found at http://levitation49.org.

Levitation 49 events are generously supported by a Community Supporting Organization grant from the City of Valdez.