State Parks Photo Contest thrugh July 31st

What does everyone do when visiting state parks? They take pictures. If you get some good ones this summer, you can enter them in the 2017 America’s State Parks Photo Contest. Alaska’s state parks have some of the most phenomenal scenery anywhere in the world as well as wildlife and activities you may not find in other state parks. If you get some good photos and want to share, now’s your chance. If you just want to see other people’s pictures from parks all over the United States, the entries are available on the web site below.

America’s State Parks in partnership with ReserveAmerica.com, has launched a photo contest for everyone to share their love for state parks across the country. You can enter your American State Park photos into five different categories:

Activities

Camping

Friends and Family

Wildlife

Scenic and Seasons

The grand prize winner will receive a $2,000 REI gift card. Category winners will each receive a $100.00 gift card. To enter or just to view the photos already entered, go to http://americasstateparksphotocontest.reserveamerica.com/