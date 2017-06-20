Free Concert Saturday, June 24th

Celebrate long summer nights with a free night of musicthis Saturday night, June 24th at the Kelsey Plaza when Levitation 49 presents Music on the Sound with multi-instrumental singer-songwriter Trevor Green. Special guests include Kage Free of the Shoot Dangs and Valdez’ own Acoustic Avalanche. Music and beer garden open at 8:00 pm at Kelsey Dock Plaza, next to the ferry terminal.
