Free Concert Saturday, June 24th

by Sue Bergstrom

Celebrate long summer nights with a free night of music this Saturday night, June 24th at the Kelsey Plaza when Levitation  49 presents Music on the Sound with multi-instrumental singer-songwriter Trevor Green.  Special guests include Kage Free of the Shoot Dangs and Valdez’ own Acoustic Avalanche.  Music and beer garden open at 8:00 pm at Kelsey Dock Plaza, next to the ferry terminal.

