United Way Board Vacancy

The Valdez United Way is currently accepting letters of interest from community members in order to fill an unexpected vacancy on our Board of Directors. Community members with financial experience are especially encouraged to apply.

The Valdez United Way is an all-volunteer board that is dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations within our local communities. The board meets monthly and attends annual events such as the United Way Kick Off and Day of Caring. If you are interested in joining the Valdez United Way, please send your letter of interest, and any questions to info@valdezunitedway.org.

Pamela Verfaillie

Board President