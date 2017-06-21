Police, Fire and Rescue, June 12th Through 18th, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

06/12 Domestic Disturbance: Officers responded to a local apartment for a report of the occupants fighting. Upon arrival it was determined to be a verbal argument and the parties were separated for the night.

06/13 Oil Spill; An oil spill was reported near the Kelsey Dock. Investigation revealed that it was pollen on the water.

Theft of Services: A diner at a local restaurant walked out without paying his bill; stating he was not going to pay it. He is described as 5’10” 190-200 pounds with light brown hair wearing glasses. He was not located in the area. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Valdez Police Dept.

Possible Drunk Driver: The Police received a report of a vehicle traveling at varying speeds and swerving across both lanes multiple times. The vehicle and driver were located at a local RV park, they were not impaired in any way.

06/14 Arrested: Kalli D. Randall, DOB: 04-19-1990 of Anchorage was arrested for DUI. Her BRAC was a .126

Found Property: A pair of white headphones was turned into the Police Department that had been found near Hazelet Ave. Please call Police dispatch with further descriptors to claim.

Animal Bite: Police received a report that someone had been bitten by a dog at the small boat harbor. Upon investigation by the VPD officers and animal control, Janice Hansen of Wasilla was issued a citation for Animal Causing Injury to a Person and given a date to appear in court. She was also given notice that the dog must be placed in home quarantine until 6-23-2017 then be examined by a veterinarian for signs of rabies.

06/15 Bar Disturbance:s Officers were dispatched to a local bar for a report of two big guys that looked like they were fighting. On investigation and talking to the involved parties it was determined they were friends just messing around.

Arrested: Frederick G. Christoffersen, DOB: 02/19/76 of Valdez was arrested for DUI. His BRAC was a .241.

Suspicious Vehicle: Police dispatch received a call from a local business of a suspicious vehicle with a man just starring in the window. Upon contact with the man it was determined he was going to be working on their sign and was waiting for other workers.

Possible Drunk Driver: A report of a vehicle swerving over the center line a number of times was received by police dispatch. Officers responded and initiated a traffic stop at which time it was determined that there was no impairment, they were just sightseeing.

Lost Property: Dispatch received a report that someone had lost their drivers license in the Valdez area. If found please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Burglar Alarm: The Police dispatch center received a report from an alarm monitoring company of a burglar alarm at a local business. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Traffic Complaint: While on patrol officers observed a dirt bike motorcycle being ridden by a non licensed juvenile with a juvenile passenger. The officer initiated a traffic stop and issued a citation for violation of an instructional permit and had him push the motorcycle home.

Lost Property: Dispatch received a report that someone had lost their child’s Copper River Fleece jacket, size 2T. If found please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Animal Cruelty: VPD received a report that 4 male juveniles were shooting rabbits in a residential area. Officers spoke with the juveniles about the guns and told them they could not shoot in city limits due to safety issues.

Advertisement

06/16 Fireworks: VPD received a report of fireworks being shot off in the area around milepost 4 of the Richardson Hwy.

Minor Consuming Alcohol: During a traffic stop, passenger Calin Buerge, DOB: 03/01/98 was issued a citation for Minor Consuming Alcohol. He will be required to appear in court.

Possible 10-55: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a tail light out. The officer could smell alcohol on the individual and had the driver perform field sobriety tests. The driver passed the test with a pbt of .01

MVA – Hit & Run: An individual reported that a person that was backing out of a parking lot hit the blue light pole and left the scene. The light pole sustained damage. The driver was later located.

06/17 Noise Disturbance: The police dept. received a report of a lot of noise in a local campground. On arrival officers did not detect any unusual noise and determined there was no issue.

Possible Drunk Driver: A VPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to their manner of driving. The officer had the driver perform field sobriety tests. The driver provided a pbt of .027 which is under the legal limit.

Parking/Hazard: An officer stopped with a vehicle stopped near the Salmon Turnaround. The vehicle was impeding traffic; therefore the driver was told to find another place to pull over.

Possible Drunk Driver: An officer pulled a vehicle over due to manner of driving. The driver was not intoxicated but stated that they were tired because they had driven all night.

Open Door: A caller reported that her neighbor’s front door had been open all night. Officers responded to the residence. No one was at home, so the officer closed the door.

Welfare Check/Protective Custody: VPD received a report of a female that was passed out under a picnic table on Harbor Drive. Officers responded and assisted EMS with transporting the individual to the hospital. The individual was later taken into protective custody at the Valdez Jail until she was sober or released to a responsible adult.

Noise Disturbance: VPD receive a complaint from the Valdez Glacier campground regarding individuals making a lot of noise. The officers responded but did not find any campers making excessive noise.

06/18 Disturbance: Police dispatch received a report from a resident that someone had been banging on their window and then ran off. She also indicated that it was not the first time, but someone had banged on their door earlier in the week and ran off. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or similar incidents please contact the Valdez Police Dept.

Title 47/Protective Custody: A VPD officer on patrol came upon an adult male who was skipping and running down the street. The subject was traveling in circles, going nowhere really. The officer made contact with him and determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was taken into protective custody later released to a responsible adult.

Traffic Stop/Minor Consuming: An officer pulled a vehicle over for driving 75 in a 55 mph zone. The driver was issued a citation and both passengers who were under the age of 18 were issued citations for Minor Consuming Alcohol.

The Valdez Police Dept and Animal control received 17 bear related calls this week. We would like to remind everyone, residents and visitors alike that as we are into summer there will be increased bear activity and until the salmon start to return to the streams the bears will be hungry and looking for food anywhere they can. Please remember to keep trash, dog food and anything that might attract them secured where they cannot get to it.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 164