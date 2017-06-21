PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT Potential Flooding Warning

The City of Valdez received notice from Dr. Wolken at the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys that the Valdez Glacier Ice-Dam Lake formed early this year.

The lake, formed by run-off water pooling behind glacial formations, is located in the mountains above Valdez Glacier. When enough water pools behind the ice dam, the pressure causes the ice to rise, allowing the lake to drain down the mountain into the Valdez Glacier Lake and Valdez Glacier Stream. This is called an “outburst event” and may cause flooding and an increase of ice in the lake and stream.

Citizens recreating in or around the area should be aware that an outburst event and associated flooding is likely. “While the volume of the lake is currently smaller than last June, a substantial amount of water is dammed,” Dr. Wolken stated. “If the release is fast and efficient, it could produce higher flows in Valdez Glacier Stream.”

Advertisement

The City of Valdez encourages campers, kayakers, and boaters to use extra precautions while recreating in the area. Should an outburst event occur remember to move immediately to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

For additional information, please contact the City’s Public Information Office at

907-834-3408 or spierce@ci.valdez.ak.us.