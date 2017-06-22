Alaska, Announcements, Featured, Nature, Outdoors

Shoup Bay Trail is Open

by Sue Bergstrom


Amid all the excitement of the all-new Rock & Flow Fest comes more great news! Shoup Trail is now open for hiking and trail running. 10 miles of scenic trail from Valdez to Shoup Bay. Support L49 by taking a hike and making a reservation to stay at Moraine or Kittiwake cabins where you have front row seats to Shoup Glacier. Thanks for the hard work from locals Reese Doyle, Sunny Hamilton, Mike Hamilton, Matt & Jack of Trailmix Juneau and hundreds of volunteer prep hours donated last year by Nick J Weicht and an enthusiastic band of Levitation 49 volunteers. Enjoy! Http://levitation49.org/camping  

