Governor Walker Signs Legislation Recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day

After two years of gubernatorial action, HB 78 officially recognizes the First Peoples of Alaska

June 24, 2017 UTQIAGVIK — Governor Bill Walker today signed legislation that recognizes the history and heritage of Alaska’s First Peoples. House Bill 78 officially establishes the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska. The bill was sponsored by Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue).

Advertisement

“Alaska’s Native Peoples are an integral part of the spiritual, cultural, political, and historic fabric of what is now the Last Frontier,” Governor Walker said. “This official recognition is just one way we as a state can acknowledge and celebrate the contributions made by First Peoples throughout the history of this land. I’m incredibly honored to sign this legislation.”

Governor Walker signed HB 78 in Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow) during the Nalukataq Whaling Festival. In 2015 and 2016, Governor Walker issued one-year observances for the second Monday in October to be Indigenous Peoples Day.

Attached: photos from the bill signing