DOT&PF Reminding Alaskans to Drive Safely, Drive Sober

Transportation engineers join law enforcement to increase highway safety in Alaska

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Transportation officials and law enforcement are joining together to ask the public to practice safe driving habits this Fourth of July weekend, including driving sober, wearing seatbelts and minimizing distractions.

Advertisement

The July Fourth weekend has the highest vehicle fatality rate of the year, with alcohol playing a significant role in these crashes. Fatal and serious injury crash rates have increased in 2017, both in Alaska and nationwide.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities reminds the public that the most important piece of safety equipment in any vehicle is the driver.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”