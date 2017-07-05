Announcements, Featured, Sports, Uncategorized

Valdez Softball Association Scores and Notes

by Sue Bergstrom

Valdez Softball Association

Harris Sand & Gravel – Valdez July Magic Tournament 2017 Champions, Valdez Softball Association photo

Drumroll, please…..
A big congrats to the Harris Sand & Gravel squad – July Magic 2017 Champions!

Proud of HS&G for playing their hearts out and bringing home the Championship trophy to the VSA for the first time in over seven years! Way to get some, Valdez!

COED Softball Scores from 06.28.17

Harris Sand & Gravel (3) vs. Crowley (11)

Silver Bay (22) vs. Puddle Pirates (7)

Crowley (12) vs. Hooligans (13)

Harris Sand & Gravel (21) vs. Puddle Pirates (17)

Current COED League Standings

SilverBay 5-1

Crowley 5-2

Harris Sand & Gravel 4-3

Puddle Pirates 1-5

Hooligans 1-5

Upcoming Events

August 2nd @ 7pm – COED League Championship Mini-Tourney @ Valdez Gold Fields

