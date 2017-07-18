Governor Walker Joins Governor’s Group Taking A Stand on Health Care

July 18, 2017
Statement from Bipartisan group of Governors on U.S. Senate health care bill
Today, a bipartisan group of governors issued the following statement in response to recent developments and proposed changes to the Senate health care bill.
“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”
The list of the eleven governors who joined this statement is below.
John R. Kasich
Governor of Ohio
Steve Bullock
Governor of Montana
Larry Hogan
Governor of Maryland
John Bel Edwards
Governor of Louisiana
Bill Walker
Governor of Alaska
John W. Hickenlooper
|
Governor of Colorado
Charles D. Baker
Governor of Massachusetts
Tom Wolf
Governor of Pennsylvania
Phil Scott
Governor of Vermont
Terry McAuliffe
Governor of Virginia
Brian Sandoval
Governor of Nevada
