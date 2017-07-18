Governor Walker Joins Governor’s Group Taking A Stand on Health Care

July 18, 2017

Statement from Bipartisan group of Governors on U.S. Senate health care bill

Today, a bipartisan group of governors issued the following statement in response to recent developments and proposed changes to the Senate health care bill.

“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”

The list of the eleven governors who joined this statement is below.

John R. Kasich

Governor of Ohio

Steve Bullock

Governor of Montana

Larry Hogan

Governor of Maryland

John Bel Edwards

Governor of Louisiana

Bill Walker

Governor of Alaska

John W. Hickenlooper

Advertisement

Governor of Colorado

Charles D. Baker

Governor of Massachusetts

Tom Wolf

Governor of Pennsylvania

Phil Scott

Governor of Vermont

Terry McAuliffe

Governor of Virginia

Brian Sandoval

Governor of Nevada