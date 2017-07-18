Notice Bridge Construction, Lowe River Bridge and Glacier Stream Bridge

Construction Scope of Work
Construction will begin on the Lowe River Bridge at MP 16 and the Valdez Glacier Stream Bridge at MP 1 starting July
13th and going until August 15th. Work will consist of removing asphalt, replacing expansion joints, bridge
membranes, and repaving the bridges and approaches.
Traffic Impacts
Be alert to lane restrictions, temporary traffic signal operations, flaggers, and gravel surfaces. Watch for
flaggers or signals stationed at the start and end of the active work zones and comply with all traffic devices
and traffic personnel instructions.
Delays
Expect delays up to 20 minutes between 6 AM and 10 PM, 7 days a week.
Additional Information
For updated information please visit AlaskaNavigator.org
QAP – 907-835-8056
DOT Engineer – 907-451-2652
