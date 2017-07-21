DOT Signs Memo of Agreement with Friends of Fox Spring

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 19, 2017

Potential Government Shutdown Effects on ADOT&PF Services

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – This week the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) and the Friends of Fox Spring signed a memorandum of agreement that outlines maintenance and funding responsibilities for Fox Well, located on the Elliott Highway.

As of July 1, 2017, ADOT&PF will continue to operate and maintain Fox Well, but the cost associated with these activities will be funded by the Friends of Fox Spring.

In 2015, due to budget constraints, ADOT&PF began exploring options to transfer or sell the property. Last fall, a group of community members who wanted to see the well remain open formed the Fox Spring Task Force Group, with the help of Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District. The Fox Spring Task Force Group reorganized in March as Friends of Fox Spring under the North Star Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, with the intent of creating a partnership with ADOT&PF.

As of July 1 the Friends of Fox Spring raised over $31,000. Annual maintenance of the well is estimated between $20,000-$50,000 depending on conditions at the site. Friends of Fox Spring will continue with their fundraising efforts to cover costs associated with operating Fox Well.

For more information about the Friends of Fox Spring, call (907) 378-6744 or visit www.nscfundalaska.org.

To view the MOA visit www.dot.alaska.gov/nreg/ foxspring/.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”