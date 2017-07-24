Valdez Airport Bookcase Kickoff Party

Join Valdez Imagination Library as we kickoff our partnership with Erin Kirkland of “READ on the Fly” in a ribbon cutting ceremony. The City of Valdez has been amazing in supporting us and building our new bookcase that will be providing books to preschoolers/youth ages 0-18 yrs. of age, for free, while flying. We will have crafts, a walk able story book for kids and parents, story reading and a bake sale by donation. Since this event is during Valdez Gold Rush Days we will have a performance by the Valdez Little Kickers and the Can Can Girls as well. This event is open to the public, families, and anyone with love for reading. We hope to see you there!
