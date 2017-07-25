Gold Rush Days 2017 Begin Wednesday, August 2nd

Gold Rush Days 2017 will be happening August 2nd through 6th in Valdez. This annual event includes activities for all ages from the Wednesday crowning of the 2017 Gold Rush Days King and Queen, Shannon and Henry Irish to the Sunday grand finale at Ruth Pond and Kelsey Dock. Activities throughout the five day celebration include an Ice Cream Social, King and Queen luncheon, Craft a Hat, Historical Walking Tours, Hoosegow and Can Can Girls, City Wide Wine Walk, Comedy Dinner Theater, 3 day Open Air Market, Parade, Build a Boat, Fishing Activities and a celebration barbecue to cap off the week. Something is happening August 2nd through August 6th for all ages. Booklets and informational flyers will soon be around town. Don’t forget to buy your Gold Rush Raffle ticket, drawing to be held Sunday, August 6th at the Grand Finale Barbecue.
More information, including a complete Schedule of Events can be found at www.valdezgoldrushdays.org
