Police, Fire and Rescue July 24th through August 6th

July 31 – Aug 6, 2017

07/31

Welfare Check: A report of a woman screaming was received, but the caller reported that no one was screaming at this time. Officers drove thru the area but did not hear anything.

Domestic Non arrest: A caller reported her boyfriend was breaking into her house and would not leave. Officers responded to the residence. The man left to stay with a friend and he was advised not to come back any more that night.

Bear incident: The Animal Control Officer responded to a report of a brown bear nesting by a connex. After investigating the area it was determined that a bear had been there but it was all old and no bear was in the area.

Permit Alcohol: An alcohol permit was requested and approved for the Valdez Gold Rush Days.

Theft Property: A local business called to report theft of several very nice furs. The suspect has been identified in this case.

Public Assist: The trooper assisted a motorist towing a boat that had a broken axle. The tow truck was dispatched and the trooper conducted traffic control until the boat was loaded on the tow truck.

Animal at Large: The Community Safety Officer responded to No Name Creek on Dayville road for a report of a dog running free. He attempted to catch the dog but it would not come near him. He stayed in the area until the owners came to retrieve the dog.

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported a man and a woman carrying open containers of alcohol and were trying to get into the Coop Preschool and would not leave. Officers responded to the area and spoke with the individuals who did not appear intoxicated and they did not have any open containers.

Camping: While on patrol an Officer stopped to talk to a person that was camping at the end of the run way at the airport and advised them to find a better place to camp.

8/01

Bear Incident: A caller reported a bear laying in their yard and it won’t move. An Officer responded to the area and used hit the bear with a non lethal round to scare the bear away.

Trespassing: A business called to report someone trespassing. An Officer responded to the business. The individual had never been formally trespassed but he has been informed of the trespass.

Lost Property: A caller reported her Black cowgirl hat with red lining inside, black band on the outside with a tiny buckle on the side as missing. If found please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested at Robe Lake due to the fact that a single kayak was floating in the water about 40 feet off the bank. An Officer responded to the area and found it was the kayak they use for weed eating. No missing person or lost kayak.

Permit Alcohol: An alcohol permit was requested and approved for the Gold Rush Days dinner and show at the Civic Center.

Bench Warrant: Nickolas Shaen Lynn Mills was arrested on an Anchorage Warrant for failure to appear for pretrial Conf on call assault 4. Mr. Mills was remanded to the jail until bail was posted.

Parking: A caller reported a Motor home parked on the street and has not seen anyone in the area. An Officer responded to the area the motor home was not parked improperly, nothing further required.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Injuries: A call was received requesting to give notice to the hospital that an ATV side by side accident happened and a person was on their way to the hospital. Officers followed up on the accident to investigate and speak to the individuals involved.

08/02

Traffic Complaint: While on patrol the Animal Control Officer saw a vehicle driving on the bike path. He informed the driver that they could not drive or park on the bike path.

Camping: Parks & Recreation reported a camper parked in a no camping area. The Community Safety Officer responded to the area but could not find the owner of the RV, he left a door hanger.

Littering: A report of some young boys over turning trash cans was reported. The Community Safety Officer responded but did not see any trash in the area.

08/03

Disturbance Noise: A caller reported hearing a loud alarm type noise and wanted to know what it was. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate any alarms or noise in the area.

Disturbance Noise: A report of loud music and people being loud on a Troller was reported. Officers responded to the small boat harbor and spoke with the individuals involved and they agreed to turn the music down.

Bear Incident: A large black bear was reported getting close to the construction workers at Glacier Stream Bridge. Upon Community Safety Officer’s arrival, the bear ran into the bushes. The officer hung around for a few minutes to make sure the bear wasn’t going to cause any trouble.

Bear Incident: A brown bear was at the Baler Facility chewing on the bales and the workers were unable to scare it off with their equipment. The Community Safety Officer was able to haze the bear with bean bag rounds.

Domestic Non-Arrest: An individual reported that his friend was making suicidal threats. Officers responded and investigated and found that it was a civil dispute that the parties were fighting over and that no suicidal threats were made. Both parties were separated.

Catering Permit: An alcohol catering permit was approved for the Women’s Silver Salmon Derby event.

Traffic Complaint: A green truck was reported passing another vehicle in a double yellow line no passing zone on the Richardson Hwy. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle matching the description.

Animal Bite: VPD received a report that an individual was bit by a pitbull and had numerous puncture wounds on their hands, arms, and legs. The Animal Control Officer investigated the incident. Both parties agreed that it was a fluke incident and were not concerned with taking it any further. It was verified the dog was current on their vaccinations. No quarantine was required.

Welfare Check: Two flares were reported seeing being shot in the air by the hospital or salmon turn. An officer patrolled the area and found it to be a lantern floating in the air.

08/04

Disturbance: A caller reported that an intoxicated man urinated on their apartment door. Officers responded and made contact with the individual. After the situation was explained to the man, he agreed to clean up his own mess and he was not too impaired to take care of himself.

Welfare Check: VPD received several calls of a man standing in the middle of the intersection at Airport Road and Richardson Hwy waving his arms and flipping people off. Officers contacted the individual who stated that they were getting a ride with another individual and started feeling uncomfortable so requested to be dropped off and he was just trying to get another ride to town. An officer provided him transportation to a local hotel. No crime was committed.

Abandoned Vehicles: Several vehicles and other various items were reported set up on City owned property. Officers investigated and made contact with an individual who stated they would have the area cleaned up and the vehicles moved out.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS at the football field with an individual who had a possible broken leg.

Barking Dog: A dog was reported barking for hours on Cottonwood St. Officers made contact with the owner who was heading home to take care of it.

Agency Assist: Officers responded to a report of a mobile home on fire on S. Meals. Fire personnel confirmed it to be a controlled burn.

**** VPD would like to remind residence to call Dispatch and advise us of your controlled burns so they can be property logged.****

Disturbance Noise: A man and woman were arguing outside their home. Officers contacted both parties and found it to be a verbal dispute and the parties were separated.

08/05

Welfare Check: While on patrol, an officer observed a man lying in the middle of the road. He was intoxicated and his friend was trying to get him home.

DUI: Iam Cabitac, DOB: 07/12/1995, of Valdez was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .094 Mr. Cabitac was transported to the Valdez Jail where he was booked and released on his Own Recognizance.

Found Property: A wallet belonging to David Miller was found in the Valdez Area. Please pick up at the Valdez Police Department.

Animal Impound: A husky that was running loose was impounded and booked in to the Valdez Animal Shelter.

Gunshots Heard: A small brown bear cub was observed at the first bridge at Dayville Rd when the complainant heard about 9 gunshots coming from the brush. An officer responded and patrolled the area. No one was in the area.

Minor Consuming Alcohol: Jazz Anderson, DOB: 4/8/97, of Anchorage was issued a citation for consuming alcoholic beverages.

08/06

Search & Rescue: An officer assisted the Fire Department on a swift water rescue at the Lowe River.

DUI: Monika Anita White, DOB: 12/06/1972, of Valdez was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She registered a breath-alcohol content of .194 Ms. White was transported to the Valdez Jail. She was booked and released on $500 bail.

Welfare Check: A caller indicated that their significant other was making suicidal remarks via text message. Officers used every resource to track the individual down and was later notified that they were ok and not suicidal.

Lost Property: A woman’s wallet was lost on S. Harbor Dr. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Welfare Check: A woman who appeared to be intoxicated was reported passing out behind a local restaurant. An officer contacted the woman and found she was intoxicated but not to the point where she couldn’t take care of herself. The woman left the area.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS on a medical call.

Public Consumption: While on patrol officers contacted an individual drinking some alcoholic beverages at dock point. Ian Elliot, DOB: 8/26/74 of Las Vegas, was issued a citation for public consumption.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 137

Total Bear Calls for the week: 6

July 24 – July 30, 2017

07/24

Suspicious Person: Police responded to a suspicious person wandering around aimlessly by a local convenience store. When arrived, they found a woman listening to music and dancing on her way to buy cigarettes.

Bear Related Call: A caller reported a black bear in the area. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area but the bear had already left.

Camping: Animal control spoke with some illegal campers and reminded them of camping ordinances here in town.

Civil Dispute: Police responded to a civil dispute over household items between two roommates.

Assault with a Weapon: A caller reported a man with a rifle approached her residence and pointed the weapon at her. Officers responded to the residence and spoke with the caller. This case is still under investigation.

Noise Disturbance: Police contacted a group about the noise they were making at their bonfire and asked them to keep it down.

07/25

Arrested: John Mitchell Spiers, DOB 11/02/85 of Seward was arrested for Theft in the 4th Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Injured Bear: Police responded to an injured brown bear by the Abercrombie Bridge. Officers had to dispatch the bear due to the severity of its injuries.

Welfare Check: A caller reported that they almost hit an intoxicated individual along the roadside who was hitchhiking. Police responded, but the individual was gone.

Bear Related Call: A caller reported the consistent return of a black bear to their neighborhood due to a garbage issue.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Damage: A single car motor vehicle accident was reported to the Valdez Police Department. Officers responded to the accident and found that the driver was having medical issues. The vehicle was towed away, no injuries.

Animal at Large: A large black dog was collected by animal control and taken to the shelter.

Possible Drunk Driver: Police received a report of a “habitual drunk driver,” and were asked to keep an eye out for the individual.

07/26

Bar Disturbance: Police responded to a bar disturbance. It was a minor altercation and the individuals were separated.

Animal Impound: Police responded to a dog that was dragging around a backpack on its leash. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.

Bar Disturbance: There was a rowdy group causing trouble outside of a local bar.

Traffic Complaint: A local business was reported for having drivers that speed. Business owner was contacted and said he would make sure his workers obeyed the traffic laws.

Bear Related Call: An animal control officer hazed a brown bear to get it to leave the area.

Property Theft: A local business reported a theft. The individuals were contacted and the items were returned.Arrested: Luis E. Vargas Miranda, DOB 09/26/83 was arrested for Theft in the 4th Degree.Arrested: Luis A. Baez Ramos, DOB 11/25/78 was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree.

Agency Assist: A local business requested an officer standby while dealing with a difficult customer who was upset and punched a hole in the wall. Criminal Mischief: Jean Paul Soler-Castillo DOB 07/12/1990 of Valdez was charged with Criminal Mischief 5thDegree.

Security Check: Routine security check was conducted. Officers contacted a couple of groups that were lighting off fireworks and informed them of the city codes.

Found Property: An ID card belonging to Everardo Coronado was turned in to the Valdez Police Department. Found items may be retrieved by owners at the Valdez Police Department.

07/27

Driving While License Revoked: Valton Donald Ward, DOB 11/24/1981 of Valdez was issued Citation for driving while license revoked.

Stop Field Investigation: While on patrol an Officer saw a vehicle parked at a snow dump area and stopped to investigate. He contacted the driver of the vehicle who was trying to save money by sleeping in his car. He was informed about city codes and told to find somewhere else to sleep.

Disturbance Bar: The Boardroom requested Officer’s assistance for a bar fight. Officers responded to the area but the people had already left.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported a possible drunk driver. An Officer responded to the area and spoke to the driver who was negative for alcohol.

Agency Assist: A local business requested an Officer for standby. An Officer responded to the area and assisted with transportation.

Intoxicated Pedestrian: A caller reported an intoxicated person at the Small Boat Harbor. An Officer responded to the area and spoke to the individual who knew where he was and where he was going. The individual did not have an open container. No further action was required.

Bar Disturbance: A local restaurant called to request assistance with a rude and obnoxious patron. An Officer responded, spoke to the individual and issued a Disorderly Conduct warning.

ATV: A caller reported 2 young kids on ATV’s on the river bed at the Betty Cato Bridge. An Officer responded to the area and spoke with the individuals who were following all the rules with the exception of being around the construction area, and the ATV’s left the area.

Theft Other: A wheel chair was reported stolen from the hospital. Officers responded to the area and looked around town for the wheel chair but did not see anyone in a wheel chair. If you have any information on this theft, please call Police dispatch.

Disturbance Other: Silver Bay requested an Officer’s assistance with an employee that they had fired. An Officer responded to the area and spoke to the former employee who then left the area.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported two teenage girls who were skate boarding down the middle of Egan Street. An Officer responded to the area and spoke to three or four skate boarders.

Fireworks: A report of gunshot heard was received. The caller was informed that it was fireworks.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a man walking down the middle of the highway wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a back pack. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Fireworks: A caller reported someone shooting fireworks in the area of the small boat harbor. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anyone with fireworks.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol Officers stopped to talk to a group of people near the Dock Point Picnic area and reminded them of no drinking in public.

Fireworks: Numerous callers reported fireworks in the area of the Small Boat Harbor or Peter Pan area. An Officer responded to the area and found an individual shooting off fireworks near the gravel pit and told him to stop.

07/28

Bar Check: Officers were requested at the bar for assistance with a male that would not leave. Officers responded to the area, the male had already left but they did a walk thru to check things out.

Arrested: Alexander John Kompkoff DOB 5/17/1984 of Valdez was charged with Assault 4th Degree. Mr. Kompkoff was remanded to the Valdez Jail until bail has been posted.

Harassment: A caller reported a man refusing to leave a local business. Officers responded to the business but the man had left. He was later contacted and warned about harassing.

Animal at Large: A report of two dogs running loose was received. The Community Service Officer responded to the area and was able to catch one of the dogs and impounded it.

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a motorcycle that has not moved for two days. An Officer responded to the area and found nothing suspicious.

Citizen contact: While on patrol an Officer stopped to talk to two people fishing off the dock. A warning was issued for an open container of alcohol.

Parking: While on patrol the Animal Control Officer saw a vehicle parked on the bike path. He was able to contact the driver and they agreed to move the vehicle.

Camping: While on patrol the Community Safety Officer reminded a group of people about overnight camping and where they could and could not camp.

07/29

Suspicious Activity: A report of someone knocking on a back door of a residence was received. The caller could not see anyone in the area but the light sensor had been tripped. Officers responded to the residence and walked the property but did not see anyone in the area.

Bear Incident: A brown bear was reported near a trailer with kids playing at the park. An Officer responded to the area but the bear had left.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to the library for a report of a suspicious person yelling outside. The Officers spoke to the individual who appeared to be high and rapping about everything.

Animal at Large: A report of animals at large at mile post 4 was received. The Community Safety Officer responded to the area but was unable to locate any animals running free.

Disturbance Other: Officers where requested to assist with an individual who was causing issues at the rodeo. The individual was convinced to leave the area.

Traffic Hazard: While on patrol on Dayville road the Animal Control Officer found several vehicles blocking lanes and requested them to move. He stayed on scene until the crowd dispersed.

Lost Property: While attending an event at the skate park, two boys Backpacks were reported taken. One was black and the other was black with a green skull. If you have found these backpacks please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Traffic Hazard: While on patrol an Officer found some trash in the road and he stopped to clean it up.

07/30

Driving While License Revoked: Corie Taylor, DOB: 10/5/83 of Valdez was issued a citation for expired registration and driving with a revoked license.

Bar Check: Officers responded to the Boardroom to do a requested walk thru due to the hostile environment.

Animal at Large: A report of a loose horse on the park strip was received. An Officer responded to the area and found two horses loose and tied them off.

Information: A third party called in to report a stalking incident. They were advised to file a stalking order with the court.

Suspicious Person: A report of a man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and acting erratic and kicking things was received. An Officer responded to the area and got him to leave.

Disturbance Other: A local business reported a man being disruptive and won’t leave the store. An Officer responded to the business and issued a trespass notice to the individual.

Disturbance Other: A report of a man causing a disturbance at a local business was received. An Officer responded to the business but the individual had left prior to the officer’s arrival. The staff were advised to call back if the individual returned.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 151

Total Bear Related Calls: 8