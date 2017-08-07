Silver Bay Takes Valdez Softball Association Championship

VALDEZ SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

COED LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

SilverBay vs. Crowley – Best 2 out of 3 games.

Game One: Crowley (13) vs. SilverBay (11)

Game Two: Crowley (18) vs. SilverBay (21)

Game Three: Crowley (8) vs. SilverBay (15)

Congrats to SilverBay – 2017 VSA COED League Champions for the second year in a row!

Upcoming Events:

August 5th – 6th – COED D State Tournament in Fairbanks (One VSA team competing)

August 19th – 20th – Men’s D State Tournament in Anchorage (Two VSA teams competing)

August 23rd – VSA End of Season One Pitch Tournament, BBQ, and General Membership Meeting – Valdez Gold Fields @ 7pm