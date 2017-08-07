Silver Bay Takes Valdez Softball Association Championship

VALDEZ SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
COED LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
SilverBay vs. Crowley – Best 2 out of 3 games.
Game One: Crowley (13) vs. SilverBay (11)
Game Two: Crowley (18) vs. SilverBay (21)
Game Three: Crowley (8) vs. SilverBay (15)
|
Congrats to SilverBay – 2017 VSA COED League Champions for the second year in a row!
Upcoming Events:
August 5th – 6th – COED D State Tournament in Fairbanks (One VSA team competing)
August 19th – 20th – Men’s D State Tournament in Anchorage (Two VSA teams competing)
August 23rd – VSA End of Season One Pitch Tournament, BBQ, and General Membership Meeting – Valdez Gold Fields @ 7pm
