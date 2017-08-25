KCHU Billboard-Updated 8/25/17

|
- KCHU Community Public Radio for Prince William Sound and the Copper River Valley has purchased Valdez City News. We’ll be keeping the features you have enjoyed in the past and adding some new ones, including THE KCHU BILLBOARD, a daily listing of messages, events and entertainment. As the changeover process is completed, we will be changing to the name of the site to reflect the new ownership, tie it in to our on-air and other online services and reflect broadening our service area from primarily Valdez to KCHU’s entire broadcast area. One suggested new name is Sound and Valley News, Community News for Prince William Sound and The Copper River Valley of Alaska. If you have a suggestion for a name, click on Contact Us at the top of the page and send us an email.
- The Billboard airs daily Monday through Friday at 7:49 am, 12:00 pm and 6:54 pm and weekends at 7:00 . at 770am in Valdez 88.1 fm in Cordova, 88.3 fm in Whittier, 89.7fm in McCarthy and 90.5fm in Glennallen. Items will remain on this post until they become outdated and the last update will be included above.
- The KCHU On-air, Online fund drive is on the air through August 29th. Go to kchu.org and click on Donate Now or call 835-5080 or 1-800-478-5080. There’s a machine on that line to leave a message if no one is available to take your call.
- Valdez City School District Board of Education will meet in the Valdez City Council chambers for their regular meeting on Monday, August 28th at 6:30 pm
- Copper River School District Board of Education will have a Policy Committee Meeting in The District Office Board Room on Monday, August 29th at 12:00 pm
- Cordova City Council Work Session will be held Monday, August 29th at 6:00 pm in the Cordova Center Community Room
- Mayor Koplin will hold an informal briefing with chair persons of city boards and commissions on Wednesday, August 30th at noon in community oom B in the Cordova Center. A quorum of the city council and other boards or commissions may be present. However, no decisions regarding city business will be made.
- There is a Preserving Foods: Jellies and Jams class Thursday, August 31st from 6:00-9:00 pm with intructor Wendy Goldstein, supported by UAF Cooperative Extension Services. Register by August 28th at www.pwsc.asapconnected.com and pay at the PWSC Business office or by calling 834-1620
- Cordova Fungus Festival is September 1st-3rd. Join us for free forest forays, kids events, epert speakers, a wine and cheese mixer, Fungus 101 class , fungus dyeing & fiber art classes and more. Transprotation to forays not provided. sign up for Net Loft classes by calling 424-7334 and get your tickets for the Wild Harvest Feast (9/2, 6:00pm) from CRWlP by calling 424-3334. Full festival schedule at bit.ly/cvfungus
- Paths of Poetry-Compose an original piece of poetry inspired by the Overlook Trail. Submit your entry to the Parks and Recreation Office in the Civic Center no later than Friday, September 1st. One poem will be selected and made into a permanent display, wich will be installed long the path of the inspiring trail. The winning poem will be announced at the HAWK finale. More information at www.ci.valdez.ak.us/parks , 835-2531 or facebook.com/ValdezAlaskaFun
- Mushrooms of South Central Alaska: Introduction to Field & Laboratory Macre and Micro-Musroom Indentification will be held Friday, September 8th from 6-9 pm, Saturday, September 9th from 9am to 5:30pm with an optional 6-9pm lab and sunday, Septmber 10th 9am to 5:30pm with instructor Dr. Gary ALauresen, Mycologist Tis is a $301.00, 1 credit class. Tetbook and hand lens included. For more information call 834-1600. Register online at uaonline.alaska.edu senior tuition waiver may apply.
- Walk with a Doc-Saturday September, 2nd and 16th from 9-10am. Free and open to everyone. Come walk with Dr. Angela Alfaro. Meet at the Teen and Community Center. We will be walking outside! first 50 walkers will receive a free tee shirt.
- 2017 HAWK (Hike Alaska’s Wild ‘K’ountry) Finale Friday, September 8th at 6:30 pm at the ValdezTeen and Community Center. At the finale there will be Partiipation Prize drawings, the Paths of Poetry Winner announcment and additional door prize drawings for those who attend. For More information on HAWK or to find out how you can be included in our participation prize drawings, go to www.ci.valdez.ak.us/HAWKTrailsCard Before Monday, September 4th.
- Labor Day Family Fun Run 1K, 3K and 5K, Monday September 4th. Registration is at 10:00 AM. Races begin at 11:00 AM. Black Gold Park Strip (682 Copper Drive) $5.0 for Individual or $15.00 per Family, Cash or Check Only. Day of Event Registration Only.
- 2017 ARPA Conference September 13th-15th Keynote Speaker Iditarod Musher and Ironwoman DeeDee Jonrowe. For details, events and registration, go to www.alaskarpa.org
- The Ocean Acidification Kiosk is now installed at the Cordova Center through 8/25. The interactive kiosk offers short videos featuring the perspectives of researchers, fishermen and seafood industry leaders from around alaska. It also contains easy-to-understand science for viewers of all ages. The kiosk is hosted in Cordova by the Prince William sound Science Center. For more information call 424-5800
- Call for nominations for the 10th Annual Women of Distinction. AVV is currently accepting nominations to recognize women and young women of Prince William sound who demonstrate leadership, who are outstanding role models, support the develpment of others, show vision and initiative and have strong professinal and philanthropic achievement. More information and nomination forms available at KCHU, by emailing executive@avvalaska.org or calling AVV at 835-2980. Nomination deadline is September 19th at 5:00pm.
- Excellent donation opportunity for 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization-Cordova Electric C is partnering with CoBank to offer a one time donation match to a 501c3 non-profit organization of up to $5,000 for a total of $10,000 through the CoBank Sharing Success Program. If your organization is seeking a donation for an eletrical related project stop by CEC office and complete a Contribution Request Form, include your 501(c)3 letter and retrun to CEC by September 18th, 2017
- Do you have something to say to the power that be? Have you ever wondered how to contact your elected representtives or who to contact? You can now go to valdezresourcepage.com and click in Your government representatives to find the information you need to contact your city,state and federal representatives. Valdez Community Resource Page is a service of KCHU and United Way Valdez.
- Join Valdez Senior Center for Bingo every Wednesday at 1:00 pm. $5.00 for three cards. Dobbers $2.00. For more information call 835-5032.
