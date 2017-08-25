KCHU Billboard-Updated 8/25/17

As the changeover process is completed, we will be changing to the name of the site to reflect the new ownership, tie it in to our on-air and other online services and reflect broadening our service area from primarily Valdez to KCHU’s entire broadcast area. One suggested new name is Sound and Valley News, Community News for Prince William Sound and The Copper River Valley of Alaska. If you have a suggestion for a name, click on Contact Us at the top of the page and send us an email.