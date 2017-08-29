Man Travels from San Francisco to Barrow to Fight Childhood Cancer

This September, Mark Hyde of Belmont, California, will travel up the west coast to the Arctic Ocean to show his fatherly love and honor his late daughter, Juliet “Juju”

During this multi-car road rally, that Mark appropriately titled, Juju’s Journey – An Artic Odyssey to End Childhood Cancer, he and his fellow travelers will raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research, in honor of Mark’s daughter who passed away from cancer in March 2016.

Juju’s life was cut too short, and her family and friends refuse to idly watch as more children and families are affected by this awful disease. This is why they partnered with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and set a goal of raising more than $250,000 for the pediatric cancer research.

Mark will lead a crew of more than 10 from Sept. 7-24, to journey from Juju’s hometown in the San Francisco Bay area, through Canada and Alaska, ending at the northernmost edge of North America – in Barrow, Alaska – along the Arctic Ocean. They are committing to journeying to the ‘end of the Earth’ to work for a cure.

Advertisement

Just like Juju’s fight against cancer, this trip won’t be easy. Mark and the crew will travel over 5,000 miles in just 17 days, with some terrains covered in snow and ice.

Fittingly, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and they will make stops along the way, including in Anchorage!