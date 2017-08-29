Valdez Police, Fire and Rescue August 21st-27th, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

08/21

Bar Disturbance: A fight was reported from a local bar. Upon officer arrival the fight had diminished on its own. Officers patrolled the area and contacted a few individuals involved and instructed them to not return to the bar.

Missing Person: A caller reported that his co-worker hadn’t been seen for a few days and was unable to locate him. The individual was tracked down in Sutton and was fine.

Runaway Juvenile: A parent reported that their child had run away and hadn’t been home for a few days. The child eventually came home. Due to being an on-going issue case was forwarded to juvenile services.

Endangering Welfare of a Child: Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a verbal altercation only. After investigation, Edward John Cosgrave, dob 08/08/1966, of Valdez was issued a citation for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the 2nd degree. Parties were separated for the day.

Fish & Game: Several spectators were on the duck flats admiring a couple moose. The Animal Control Officer stopped for crowd control until the moose left the area.

Animal at Large: Three dogs were reported running loose in Robe River and was scaring other dogs. The ACO responded and was able to contact the owner. Their children accidently let the dogs out of the house.

Agency Assist: Smoke was reported at Building Maintenance. VPD Officers assisted the Fire Department.

08/22

General Contact: While on routine school patrol, a little girl rode her bike out into the road without watching for cars. An officer spoke with the little girl about bike safety and reminded her that she has to look both ways before crossing the road. She was just excited for the first day of school.

**VPD would like to remind drivers to drive extra cautious now that school has started. With the rainy weather and daylight decreasing, visibility is getting worse**

Assist EMS Crew: VPD Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Noise Disturbance: Loud music was reported coming from a residence. Officers contacted the owners and they agreed to stop playing their music.

08/23

Barking Dog: VPD received a report of a dog tied in the back of a truck continuously barking. The officer could not get close to the dog due to its demeanor. An officer was unable to get anyone to answer the phone or the door. This case was forwarded to the ACO.

Assist EMS Crew: VPD officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Agency Assist: Officers assisted the Fire Department for the report of smoke coming from a local hotel.

Lost Property: A woman’s wallet was lost in the Valdez area. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Found Property: A flip phone was left in the drop box at the Police Department. Call the PD with descriptors to claim.

08/24

Trespassing: An individual was reported entering a residence uninvited and snooping around. Officers contacted the individual and trespassed them from the residence.

Fraud: An individual reported that someone called her claiming that they were from ADN and was asking her to re-subscribe to the paper. After giving them her credit card information, she called ADN to verify. They advised her that they would not be calling her to have her re-subscribe. VPD would like to remind residents to never give personal information to callers.

Lost Property: An iPhone 4 with a gold ring around it and purple and white swirls on the back was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Bar Disturbance: Dispatch received a report of a fight at a local bar. Officers responded and found one male was unconscious. EMS was dispatched to their location. After investigation, Benjamin Scott Ryen, dob 04/03/1992, of Baton Rouge, LA was issued a summons to appear in court for Disorderly Conduct.

08/25

Animal Information: An owl was reported to be caught in some fishing line and was stuck in a tree. The ACO responded and the appropriate authorities were contacted to handle the owl. The owl was rescued from the tree and transported to a facility in Anchorage for some TLC.

Lost Property: A Canon G10 camera was lost around Dock Point. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Criminal Mischief: VPD received a report that some individuals had left a mess of beer bottles, cigarette butts, broken glass, and beer cans all over Dock Point beach. VPD would like to remind folks that consuming alcoholic beverages or partaking in other activities that involve controlled substances is illegal and they will be cited.

Criminal Mischief: Several headstones at the cemetery were reported uprooted. Officers responded to the area to investigate. It was suspected a bear had caused the damage.

08/26

Bar Disturbance: A patron who was asked to leave a local bar was refusing and trying to fight. They had left the premises prior to officer arrival.

Bear Incident: A bear was reported charging at runners during a cross country run meet at Dock Point. It was determined the bear got spooked from all of the runners and got caught in the middle of them while trying to run away.

Welfare Check: An intoxicated male was reported passed out by a stop sign. The caller had woken the man up who then staggered off down the street. An officer met up with the individual and provided transportation to their hotel. They were lost and confused on where they were going.

08/27

Information: A caller reported seeing an orange haze in the distance and suspected a fire. An officer patrolling the area stated it was the lights reflecting off of the fog and there was no fire.

Theft of Services: A foreign camper was reported pulling in to one of the local campgrounds, stayed for the night, and left early in the morning without paying. This case is under investigation

Possible Drunk Driver: Dispatch received several calls on a vehicle driving recklessly, moving traffic cones, being mouthy, and threw a beer bottle in to the river. Officers contacted the driver in question who was not impaired; however, this case is under investigation pending possible citations.

MVA w/ Damage: A minor MVA with damage was reported by the harbor.

Gunshots Heard: Gunshots were heard around Mendeltna and Lowe Street. Officers patrolled the area and interviewed residents in the area. They were unable to find the source of the noise.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 151