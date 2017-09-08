2nd annual Confluence: Summit on the Outdoors 09/22/17 in Valdez

FROM LEVITATION 49 WEB SITE- LINK BELOW

What is Confluence: The mission of Confluence is to connect and cultivate leaders in Alaska’s outdoor recreation industry in order to create a more unified and impactful voice promoting and expanding the state’s outdoor recreation industry and, in turn, improve state and local economies.

When and Where is Confluence: Confluence will be held Sept. 22 in Valdez AK at the municipal Civic Center.

Doors to the Conference will open at 8:15 a.m. The event will conclude at 5 p.m., in time for attendees to catch the evening Ravn Air flight back to Anchorage.

Special Guests:

Luis Benitez, guide, adventurer and founding director of the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Cailin O’Brien-Feeney, Outdoor Industry Association Local Advocacy Manager.

Why Attend Confluence: Because many voices are stronger than one. Last year we heard a resounding “yes” from Confluence participants interested in continuing to evolve the idea of creating an outdoor recreation industry coalition. Confluence participants understand that preserving access to outdoor recreation protects the economy, businesses, communities and people who depend on the ability to play, hunt and fish outside. In 2017, the goal of Confluence will be to create organizational identity as well as identify and coalesce around goals and priorities that will best strengthen the industry.

Who Should Attend: Confluence is non-denominational in an outdoorsy sense. All stakeholders in Alaska’s outdoor recreation industry are encouraged to attend: Motorized, non-motorized, sportsmen, hikers, bikers, air taxi services, backcountry lodges, public land managers, urban planners, healthcare professionals, tourism industry professionals non-profits, and elected officials are all welcome.

DRAFT AGENDA

Friday, Sept. 22

8:30 a.m. Event Check-In

9 Welcome and Keynote – Luis Benitez, head of Colorado’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry

10 Issues identification – macro & micro

11 Solutions Toolbox

– Cailin O’Brien-Feeney, Outdoor Industry Association, Advocacy

– Fred Young – Alta Design and Planning, Finance

– Chris Beck – Agnew Beck Consulting, Allies

12 Lunch

Afternoon Small Group Ideation

facilitated by Robyn Paulekas, Meridian Institute

1 Guided ideation Breakout Round One

2 Guided ideation Breakout Round Two

3 Ideation Team Readouts

3:30 Conclusions & Next Steps

4 Closing reception

5 Optional: Departures for airport for those on the evening Ravn flight

