Featured at Valdez Animal Shelter

Valdez Animal Shelter has three special cats looking for homes.Â See the photo gallery below to learn aboutÂ Max, Barry and O’Malley.Â But all the pets at the shelter are special.Â Like people, they come in all shapes, sizes and personalities and they are all looking for a forever home.Â Come to the Valdez Animal Shelter to volunteer*, to have a fun time with the animals there, to shop*, or to find a new member of your family.

The Shelter hours are:

Monday-Friday 11:00am-6:00pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00- 4:30

*Friends of the Valdez Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization whose Mission is to find all adoptable animals a loving lifetime home.Â FVAS coordinates shelter volunteers and runs the pet shop in the animal shelter to raise funds for their community spay/neuter programs in Valdez and the Copper River Valley and to spay and neuter all shelter pets.

Call (907) 835-2286Â @FriendsOfTheValdezAnimalShelterÂ http://www.friendsofthevaldezanimalshelter.org/