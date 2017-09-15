PFDs of $1,100.00 Distributing Starting October 5th

Permanent Fund Dividend Announcement

Beginning on Thursday, October 5, an estimated 640,000 Alaskans will receive Permanent Fund Dividend checks for $1,100. This year, the Alaska Permanent Fund division expects to distribute roughly $672,000,000. An estimated 87% of Alaskans will receive funds via direct deposit funds. Those who have chosen direct deposit for their dividend will see the money in their bank accounts on or shortly after October 5. The division will mail checks starting on October 5.

Dividends not paid during the initial distribution will be paid monthly to eligible applicants by check and direct deposit beginning October 26, 2017.

Advertisement

Alaskans are encouraged to use the state’s website “myPFD” to check their application status at https://pfd.alaska.gov.

This year marks the 36th dividend payment to Alaskans. Following the 2017 dividend payment the estimated total of all funds disbursed to Alaskans, including Resource Rebate, since the inception of the dividend program will total over $25 billion dollars.