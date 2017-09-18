Alaska, Announcements, Fishing, Outdoors, Sports, Uncategorized

Help Cordova Chamber of Commerce Educate Sportfishermen

by Sue Bergstrom
Help us Educate Sportfishermen
The Cordova Chamber of Commerce has been working with ADF&G and the USFS – Cordova Ranger District to put together an easy-to-read Infographic on how to be a Safe, Legal and Ethical angler in Cordova. This info is important for visitors to Cordova as well as locals! Click the link  below to download this poster in full resolution for printing at home. Or stop by the Chamber to get printed copies. Thanks in advance for your help!

Sportfishing_9_

Advertisement

Comments

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*