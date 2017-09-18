Help Cordova Chamber of Commerce Educate Sportfishermen

Help us Educate Sportfishermen The Cordova Chamber of Commerce has been working with ADF&G and the USFS – Cordova Ranger District to put together an easy-to-read Infographic on how to be a Safe, Legal and Ethical angler in Cordova. This info is important for visitors to Cordova as well as locals! Click the link below to download this poster in full resolution for printing at home. Or stop by the Chamber to get printed copies. Thanks in advance for your help!