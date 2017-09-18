Thanks from Valdez United Way

I would like to thank everyone who was a part of making the Foraker training in Valdez a success this weekend.

We had a total of 34 participants who gave up time on a busy Saturday and attended some or all of the training, representing 15 different non-profit organizations. There were several competing events and we are glad that you chose to join us. It is obvious that the benefits of the training will be spread far and wide.

A huge thank you goes to two people who weren’t visible on Saturday , but really provided the foundation for the event – Kate O’Brien with Foraker and Jennifer James with the Valdez Civic and Convention Center. These two ladies were responsible for a lot of behind the scenes organization and set up, and I appreciate all of their support and hard work.

Thanks also to Mike Walsh and Chellie Skoog for their informative (and fun!) presentations. We hope to be able to work together again in the future.

Finally, thanks to Wendy Clubb and the Alaska Recreation and Parks Association for the invitation to be part of their conference.

As I said on Saturday , I firmly believe that with the many challenges that Alaska residents are facing, the role of non-profit organizations will only become more important in the strength of our community. Valdez United Way is pleased to be able to provide opportunities to help non-profit organizations become stronger and more successful in their efforts to serve the people in our area. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

Pamela Verfaillie

President

Valdez United Way