Keola Beamer and Henry Kaponon in Valdez October 10th

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Moanalani Beamer Tuesday, October 10th, 7pm Valdez Civic Center.

Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt or muumuu and come share some Aloha with friends and family!

“Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono are two legends of Hawaiian music.

Each became an icon in the 1970s, both at the creative forefront as Hawaiian music reinvented itself.

They have continued to lead the way for over four decades.” Advertisement

a few samplers from youtube:

Tickets: only $20.00 Adults; $10.00 Students, Seniors, Military

Advance tickets available at A Rogue’s Garden

or at the Civic Center the night of the show box office opens at 6:30 **we are able to take credit and debit cards at the box office the night of the show** all ages will enjoy this show. check out our website! http:// valdezartscouncil.weebly.com/