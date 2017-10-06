KCHU Billboard October-Updated 10/6/17

|
- The Cordova Public Library will be closed October 6th to prepare for a private event in the Cordova Center. Both the Library and Museum will be closed all day on Saturday October 7th for the private event. Please join us again at the library on Sunday, October 8th at Noon for regular hours. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Twentymile Mountain Goat Hunt RG868 Closes in Unit 14C Registration permit hunt RG868 for mountain goats in the Twentymile area (Game Management Unit 14C) will close by emergency order at one minute before midnight on October 6, 2017 click here for more detail
- Free Vehicle Disposal Day Cordova Saturday October 7th 8:00am-3:00 pm. This is a great chance to get rid of your old junk car! A Refuse Division employee must inspect your vehicle prior to arrival at the 17 Mile Landfill. Vehicles MUST be drained of all fluids, batteries removed, have interiors cleaned of any garbage/hazardous materials. Houl you vehicle to the 17 mile landfill on Saturday October 7th. The refuse Division will not transport your vehicle. Call Refuse Division with questions 424-5800
- Walk with a Doc Saturday October 7th and 28th from 9-10am. Free and open to everyone. Free T-shirts while supply lasts. Come walk with Dr. Angela Alfaro. Meet at the Civic Center. We will be walking outside weather permitting.
- Fish and Game Advisory Board Meetings -Mat Valley, Homer, Seward click here for details
- Estimating the Annual Inriver Abundance of Chinook Salmon on the Copper River, 2003-2016 will be presented by Matt Piche, Native Village of Eyak on Tuesday, October 10th at 7:00 pm in the U.S. Forest Service Building.
- Valdez Rock Wall Re-Opened Tuesday, October 10th Located inside Gilson Middle School. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Family Climb: 6:30-8:00 PM, Adult Climb: 8:00-9:00 pm This activity is Free to the Public. Everyone must have a signed waiver on file. If under 18, the waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian. Call 835-2531 or email rsensabaugh@ci.valdez.ak.us with questions.
- Copper River Hockey Club Youth Hockey Registration October 10th Join us from 3:30-4:30 Glennallen Rinks
- Savvy Caregiver Webinar Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska is sponsoring a Savvy Caregiver webinar presented by Gay Wellman. on Tuesday September 12th and again on Tuesday, October 17th from 7:00-9:00. Connect via GoToMeeting or by telephone. This webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. Contact Gay Wellman 907-822-5620, gwellman@alzalaska.org. Contat ARA 907-822-5620, 800-478-1080 www.alzalaska.org
- BILLBOARD SEPTEMBER 17
Comments