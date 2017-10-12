Police, Fire and Rescue September 25-October 8

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

09/25

Animal Bite: An individual reported they were walking their dog when they were bit by another dog. Case forwarded to ACO.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and concluded it was a false alarm.

Public Speaking/Appearance: An officer conducted a demonstration of flares at the VPD range for a class from Valdez High School.

Animal at Large: Caller reported a small dog running loose, caller was afraid it would get hit by a car. ACO responded and was unable to locate the dog.

MVA-Damage: Caller reported a vehicle accident with damage had occurred.

Public Assist: While on patrol, an officer contacted an individual whose car was disabled. The officer assisted with pushing the vehicle to the side of the road.

Disturbance: Complainant reported their spouse was intoxicated and being belligerent. The intoxicated individual had left the residence prior to officer arrival.

09/26

Assault Simple: Officers responded to a report of an argument outside a local bar involving multiple males. Arrested: Erin Roland, DOB 12/01/1984, of Anchorage, for Assault 4th degree and on an outstanding Anchorage warrant for Failure to Appear. He is currently being held on $2,000 bail.

Neighbor Issues: Complainant reported ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dog chewing up items on their property and defecating on their property. ACO made contact with the neighbor, reminded them of the ordinances, and they agreed to keep their dog on their property.

Public Speaking/Appearance: A 2nd grade class from HHES toured the Animal Shelter.

Lost Property: An individual reported losing a GroPro camera at Worthington Glacier. Please turn into VPD if found.

Information Report: An individual spoke with dispatch regarding all the graffiti on the rocks at Dock Point and requested the city clean it off. After speaking with the Parks & Rec department it was concluded that the graffiti could not be cleaned due to the fact that chemicals would get into the water.

Welfare Check: Caller requested a welfare check on two small children and their parent; the complainant hadn’t seen them in a couple of days and they weren’t at their residence. Officers spoke with the parent who said everyone was fine and they would call the complainant.

Embezzlement: Complainant reported an employee embezzling money from a local business. Case is currently under investigation.

Serve Time: Charles Wilkinson, DOB 10/08/1983, of Valdez, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve time for probation violation.

Agency Assist: Palmer Adult Probation requested an individual on probation be given a UA.

09/27

Bear Related Incident: Caller reported a black bear was throwing their empty garbage cans around and their dogs were going crazy. The bear had left the area prior to officer arrival.

Domestic Non-Arrest: Complainant called to report an individual was at their house and refusing to leave. Officers responded and concluded it was a verbal altercation only and the individual agreed to leave.

Trespassing: Officers trespassed an individual from a residence upon the request of the owner.

MVA-Injury: Dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident on the tide flats. Officers and Fire/EMT personnel responded.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm at a local business was activated. Officers responded and concluded it was a false alarm.

Alarm-Burglar: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and contacted a delivery person who accidently set off the alarm.

Burglary-Non Residential: Complainant reported that someone had broken into a local business taking a large sum of money and an antique rifle. Juvenile suspects were identified and the case was forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office.

Barking Dog: Complainant reported a dog had been barking for about a half hour. Dispatch contacted the owner who agreed to put the dog inside.

09/28

Animal Impound: ACO responded to a report of a dog tied to a street sign. The dog was impounded.

Alarm-Burglar: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers contacted an individual who was cleaning and accidentally set off the alarm.

Aggressive Animal: Caller reported that while walking their, another dog jumped out of the back of a truck and attacked their dog.

Serve Time: Edward Vlasoff, DOB 5/11/1972, of Tatitlek, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve time for a conviction of Assault 4th Degree.

Possible Drunk Driver: Complainant reported that an employee at a local business had shown up under the influence. Officers responded to the business but the individual had already left the area, they were unable to locate the vehicle based on the description that was given.

09/29

Bear Incident: Caller reported that someone had struck a black bear cub with their vehicle on the tide flats. Officers responded and had to dispatch the bear.

Barking Dog: Complainant reported that dogs in the neighborhood are continuously barking and whining in the early morning hours. ACO made contact with the owner who stated they only bark for a few minutes when they’re being fed.

Child Abuse/Neglect: Officers were contacted by a mandatory reporter and advised of concerns regarding physical abuse. OCS was notified.

Hazardous Materials Spill: Complainant reported that a vehicle parked at a local business was leaking some kind of fluid. Complainant advised the driver of the vehicle who left the area seemingly unconcerned. An officer contacted the manager of the business and advised them of the situation.

Harassment: Complainant spoke with an officer about ongoing harassment issues.

Animal at Large: Caller reported a dog in their backyard. Dog was gone upon officer arrival.

Animal at Large: Complainant reported a dog running loose, almost getting hit by a vehicle. Owner was contacted and they agreed to get the dog.

Assist EMS: Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an individual having trouble breathing. EMS was dispatched, officers arrived to assist.

Harassment: Complainant spoke with an officer regarding being threatened by a former family member.

09/30

Welfare Check: Caller reported a young male, approximately 10 yrs old, had been running around the area for a couple of hours. Being it was after curfew, they requested a welfare check. The individual was no longer in the area when

officers arrived. Officers patrolled the surrounding areas and were unable to locate him.

Welfare Check: At approximately 3:30am an employee at a local business called to report a young male was there and asked an officer to come speak with him. Officers arrived and found the child they had been looking for hours earlier. The officers transported the child back to his parents who were asleep and didn’t know that he had left the residence.

Advertisement

Possible Drunk Driver: Complainant called to report a possible drunk driver near mile post 40, heading outbound. Valdez AST advised the AST post in Glennallen who dispatched a Trooper to look for the vehicle.

MVA-Damage: Officers responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle accident.

Animal Information: Caller reported hearing an animal screeching in the woods by the Goldfields, sounded like an injured or dying animal. An officer responded to the area and was unable to hear or find any animal.

Found Property: A rifle was found by Lowe River and turned into VPD.

Civil Problem/Dispute: Complainant called to report that an individual has some of their property and won’t give it back. Complainant was informed it was a civil matter and they need to try and resolve it themselves or through the court.

Animal at Large: Caller reported two dogs running loose near Ruth Pond. Dispatch contacted the owner listed on the tags; they came and collected their dogs.

Sound of Shots Fired: Caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of Sawmill Drive. Officers were able to determine that it was fireworks that had been let off at a bonfire that had been going in the area.

10/01

Welfare Check: Caller reported an individual had come into a local business seeming to be under the influence of drugs. Officers found the individual and transported them back to their residence.

911 Hang-up: Dispatch received a 911 call, the caller hung up prior to making contact with dispatch. The number was called back and it was determined that a child had accidently called.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 112

10/02

Fraud Credit Card: A report of credit card and identity fraud was received. An Officer spoke to the complainant.

Found Property: An I-phone was found at Glacier Lake and was turned into the Police Department. If you have lost yours please call with Identifiers to claim.

10/03

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a vehicle with its lights on parked for a couple of hours across the street from a local business. Officers responded to the area and found the vehicle unoccupied and not running. The owner was contacted.

Fraud: A person called to report a possible telephone scammer who tried to get them to send money for their prize. An Officer advised them to not give out any personal information, block the phone number and do not send any money.

10/04

Animal at Large: A caller reported that they found a dog at large by the Betty Cato Bridge and were taking it to the Animal Shelter to drop off.

Criminal Mischief: A local business called to report that a customer was upset with his bill and slammed the door which damaged the wall. The individual then left the scene. An Officer responded and investigated the incident and later contacted John Alan Grigsy, DOB: 04/17/66 of Valdez who was issued a summons to appear in court for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree.

Abandoned Vehicle: A report of an abandoned vehicle at MP 12 was received. An Officer investigated the incident and the owner of record was contacted.

10/05

Littering: The Valdez Baler Facility called to report someone illegally dumping tires at the baler facility. An Officer made contact with the individual who returned and disposed of the tires properly.

Littering: A caller reported several bags of garbage on the curb that was not in garbage bins. An Officer responded to the area contacted the resident and explained the ordinance on trash disposal.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol at the Small Boat Harbor an Officer stopped to talk to a man carrying a rifle.

Traffic Complaint: Dispatch received a report that a vehicle did not stop for the School Bus even though there was plenty of time to stop. An Officer investigated the incident.

Suspicious Vehicle: A report of a vehicle parked at the Solomon Gulch trail head was received. An Officer responded to the area and determined that the owner was probably hunting.

Stop & FI: While on patrol, an Officer stopped to investigate a vehicle that was parked by the Harbor. Everything was fine they were just listening to music.

10/06

Theft: A caller reported his I-phone had been stolen from an office at the airport. This case is still under investigation.

Threat: An individual came to the Valdez Police Department to report being threatened by another individual.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who was not answering their phone and had missed a meeting. An Officer responded to the subject’s residence and found the individual eating a sandwich and doing just fine.

911 Hang up: A caller tried a button on his phone that called 911 and immediately hung up. Officers responded to the residence to make sure everyone was fine. Resident was not home but came back to speak with the Officer.

10/07

Criminal Mischief: A caller reported that the barrier between sawmill and Valdez Mobile Home Park has been taken down. An Officer confirmed and passed it on to the City Shop.

Fish & Game: A caller reported a group of kids fishing in a pond and thought that it was illegal. An Officer responded to the area but did not find anyone fishing.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a tan pit mix dog running around by the tennis courts. An Officer responded to the area but the dog could not be located.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was set off at a local business. An Officer responded and found an employee had accidentally set off the alarm.

Welfare Check: A caller reported an unresponsive man lying in the ditch by the tide flats. An Officer responded to the area and found an intoxicated man who was trying to determine where he needed to go. The Officer transported him to his residence.

Civil Matter: A caller reported that they had hired someone to work on their vehicle and thought they were selling it off for parts. An Officer spoke to the individuals involved and this is a civil matter.

Suspicious Person: A caller reported a young boy shooting a compound bow on Hanagita. An Officer responded to the area but could not find anyone matching the description given.

Found Property: A caller reported a black bike parked by the ATM at Wells Fargo Bank. Caller did not see anyone in the area. An Officer responded to the bank and everything was secure. The bike was left on scene.

10/08

Suspicious Person: A caller reported that a man in a light blue van approached him for money and then tried to sell him some semi tires. Officers responded to the area. The driver was issued a citation for Insurance Required & Misuse of License Plates. The owner of the tires has yet to be determined. This case is under investigation.

Animal Information: A caller reported a bat on the playground side of the Elementary School. Officers responded to the area and relocated the bat.

Criminal Mischief: A caller requested to speak to an Officer regarding some property that was damaged. This case is currently under investigation.

911 Hang Ups: A 911 hang up call was received. An Officer investigated and confirmed that the parties involved were fine, a young child had dialed 911.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 102