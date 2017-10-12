Small Business Development Center Free Classes 10/17 and 18

This course is designed to help small businesses understand how the government buys goods and services. There are three parts to this training program. This part, part one, provides a small business introduction to government contracting. It describes prime and subcontracting assistance programs, SBA certification programs, and it describes women and veteran-owned small business programs.

Presenter: The Fairbanks Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Satellite center is staffed by one full-time Contract Specialist Pierre Thompson. Pierre joined the Alaska PTAC program in October 2014 bringing over 20 years’ experience in procurement in the construction and food service industries. He has over 80 hours of training in Government Contract Law and has completed several National Contract Management Agency course. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Environmental Sciences. He has received his Masters in Public Administration at the University of Alaska Southeast in May 2017. Pierre owned and operated his own businesses in Homer Alaska and is a partner in his family farm. He is also pursuing APTAC’s Certificated Procurement Professional.

