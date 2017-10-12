Small Business Development Center Free Classes 10/17 and 18

Introduction to Government Contracting – Valdez
10/17/2017 1:00 PM (AKDT)
Kendra Conroy (907) 786-7201
Mat-Su SBDC
Prince William Sound College 303 Lowe St., Valdez AK 99686
Presenter: The Fairbanks Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Satellite center is staffed by one full-time Contract Specialist Pierre Thompson. Pierre joined the Alaska PTAC program in October 2014 bringing over 20 years’ experience in procurement in the construction and food service industries. He has over 80 hours of training in Government Contract Law and has completed several National Contract Management Agency course. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Environmental Sciences. He has received his Masters in Public Administration at the University of Alaska Southeast in May 2017. Pierre owned and operated his own businesses in Homer Alaska and is a partner in his family farm. He is also pursuing APTAC’s Certificated Procurement Professional.
There is no fee for this class because this SBDC workshop is sponsored by the City of Valdez. Pre-registration is required. Click Here
Developing Your Business Marketing Plan – Valdez
10/17/2017 5:00 PM (AKDT)
Kendra Conroy (907) 786-7201
Mat-Su SBDC
Prince William Sound College 303 Lowe St., Valdez AK 99686
Marketing is everything you do to get prospects to know about, and become interested in, your business. Sales is everything you do to turn prospects into paying customers.<
Marketing and sales, while closely related, have very different functions. In this class we’ll review:
- Branding
- Competitive Edge and Positioning Statement
- Tactical Marketing Strategies
- Pricing Strategy
- Promotional Strategies
- Product Distribution and Sales Channels
Russell Talvi has 20+ years of experience as a manager/owner of a destination resort as well as hospitality and food and beverage businesses in AK and Hawaii and has participated in the Executive MBA Program at the University of Hawaii, Manoa. He has personal experience buying and selling businesses, both asset sales, and stock sales. He loves to help existing small businesses review their current financial performance, discover opportunities and implement improvements to increase their profitability!
There is no fee for this class because this SBDC workshop is sponsored by the City of Valdez. Pre-registration is required. Click Here
