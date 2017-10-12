Temporary Entry and Exit-Valdez Pool

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Valdez pool has experienced a leak in the heater located in the entryway ceiling of the facility. The leak will cause no harm and the pool remains open. However, we are temporarily redirecting entry into and exit out of the pool facility until repairs are complete. We ask that citizens use the double blue doors of the high school (by the auto shop) and onto the pool deck by the diving board during this time.

Additionally, since this leak does impact the heating system for the pool lobby & locker rooms, please be prepared for cooler temperatures in those areas of the facility.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Wendy Clubb, City Recreation Supervisor, at wclubb@ci.valdez.ak.us or call 835-2531.

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer

POSTED: 10/10/2017

