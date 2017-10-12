Tillie Wonder Pocket Plaza Dedication, Sunday 10/22

Community Invitation:

The City of Valdez would like to invite you to attend the “Tillie Wonder Pocket Plaza Dedication”. The event is in recognition of Tillie Wonder and her 30 plus years of dedicated service to the beautification of the City of Valdez. The event will take place on Sunday, October 22nd beginning at noon. The Pocket Plaza is located on the corner of the Bear Paw RV Park across the street from the Best Western Hotel. We hope you can join us in celebrating Tillie Wonder and her amazing gift of service to the City of Valdez. Tillie is unable to attend however her two sons Toby and Chad will be in attendance and a group photo will follow the dedication. In addition, a reception will be held in the Best Western Mariners room and light refreshments will be served. There will be a street closure form noon-1pm on South Meals Ave. starting at the Galena Drive intersection. Vehicle parking will be available on North Harbor Drive. If you have questions or need additional information please contact City of Valdez, Community Events Coordinator, Doug Desorcie at 835-2531.

