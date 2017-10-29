Police, Fire and Rescue October 16-29

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

10/16

MVA – Damages: High winds caused the landfill gate to slam into a vehicle causing damage to the rear door. The gate was undamaged.

Safety Hazard: Officers contacted an individual who was reported as causing a safety hazard by getting in the way at the landfill while loads of scraps were being dumped.

Welfare Check: Officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on an individual who had been returning from Anchorage the previous evening and had not shown up to work as scheduled. Officers did locate the individual who stated they lost their phone somewhere while enroute to Valdez and would be in to work later that afternoon. Information was passed on to the concerned party.

10/17

Disturb Other: A complainant reported that the power and heat to their house had been cut off following a domestic argument. Officers responded and separated both parties for the night.

Civil Dispute: A caller reported that last week while at a local office a door had slammed into their property damaging it and additionally, had hurt their hand. The caller was notified that this was a civil issue.

Bear Incident: An injured bear was reported to the VPD after a caller saw a blood trail on a bridge on Dayville Road and a black bear limping in the area. The bear was not located.

10/18

Assault – Simple: Officers responded to the Valdez High School for a report of 2 juvenile females involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office.

Suspicious Vehicle: Officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle near the harbor and determined there was no cause for suspicion.

Civil Dispute: A request for officer assistance was called in to dispatch after a disagreement between family members escalated. Officers spoke with both involved parties and de-escalated the situation.

Animal Noise: Dispatch contacted the owner of a dog who had been reported at large after receiving another complaint about a barking dog matching that description outside a residence. The owner was reunited with the dog and took him home.

Suspicious Activity: Multiple callers reported a blinking light visible outside of Radio Shack that seemed suspicious or out of the norm and requested Officers patrol in the area. Officers determined the light is normal and there’s no cause for concern.

10/19

Traffic Hazard: A refrigerator was reported traveling down Hazelet Avenue unattended. Responding Officers caught the unit, removed it from immediate danger in the street and notified the Baler Facility for pick up.

Theft Property: Officers are investigating the theft of 6 or more pieces of 12”x12”x10’ to 20’ lengths of pressure treated lumber from the corner of Dylen Drive and Richardson Highway. The theft occurred sometime in the past month. Anyone with any information, please call the VPD.

Animal Impound: A Saint Bernard dog found running at large was brought in to the Animal Shelter. The Community Service Officer was able to contact the owner who was then reunited with their dog.

10/20

Arrested: Alaska State Troopers out of Glenallen arrested Leonard Jaysen Ewan, DOB: 05/02/1994, of Copper Center, on a Valdez Bench Warrant for failure to complete community work service sentence on the original charge of Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. Mr. Ewan is being held at the Valdez Jail to serve 3 days.

Animal at Large: A black and brown dog was reported running at large in the vicinity of Coast Guard Housing.

10/21

Disturb Bar: A highly intoxicated man called the VPD to report something about a cell phone tower and a crazy man who needed to be locked up. In spite of the unintelligible report, Officers responded to the establishment where the caller was drinking at and determined everything was okay.

Camping: Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle that had been parked by the harbor for the past few weeks. The owner who appeared to be living in it was told to move on from the area.

Trespassing: At the request of the property owner; Officers notified an individual that he had been trespassed from the residence and all surrounding property after being found staying in the home owners shed multiple times.

Alarm – Burglar: An alarm monitoring company reported a burglar alarm being activated. Responding Officers found the building secure.

Child Abuse: An allegation of child abuse was received by the VPD. Further investigation revealed the claims were unfounded.

10/22

Property Damage: The owner of a vehicle found that his windshield had been cracked. The culprit was thought to be a marble found at the bottom of the windshield, but how it came to strike the windshield hard enough to crack it is unknown.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Damages: A caller reported an accident had just occurred in front of his residence. Officers responded to the corner of West Egan and Clarke Street and found 2 disabled vehicles, but luckily no injuries. In consequence, a citation was issued to one juvenile driver for Failure to Exercise Due Caution to Avoid an Accident.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 104

10/23

Theft of Property: Tires were reported stolen from a local business. Later, the business owner found the tires hidden in a discreet location.

Harassment: A caller reported being harassed by another individual. An officer contacted the complainant who then changed their mind and didn’t want to pursue accusations of harassment.

Agency Assist: A radio station out of Chicago reported receiving a call from an individual who had deliberately ran into a guardrail somewhere outside of Valdez. Officers patrolled city limits and passed the information on to Matcom. There were no accidents in reported area.

Bear Incident: Two bears were outside of a residence at MP 4 of the Richardson Hwy. The bears had left the area prior to officer arrival.

10/24

DUI: Seth McCollom, DOB: 11/03/1980, of Valdez was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .156. Mr. McCollom was processed at the Valdez Jail and later released.

Assist EMS: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Animal at Large: A St. Bernard was reported running around at large. The Animal Control Officer attempted to make contact with the owner with no success.

Animal at Large: A lab/pit mix dog was reported running around at large. The Animal Control Officer was able to contact the owner and released the dog back to its owner.

Found Property: A car stereo was found in the parking lot of the high school. Please contact the Valdez Police Department with descriptors to claim.

Possible Drunk Driver: A woman was reported staggering to her car at a residence to retrieve something out of it. A little while later, the complainant heard the vehicle leave the area and that they were having a hard time getting it in gear. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle matching the description.

10/25

MVA – Damage: A vehicle accident was reported at mile post 5.5 of the Richardson Highway resulting in the vehicle upside down in the Lowe River. The occupants had gotten out of the vehicle before the caller arrived on scene. A tow truck was requested to retrieve the vehicle from the river.

Child Custody Disputes: A caller requested information regarding custody and the safety of children mutually shared with the other parent. They were advised to obtain a custody agreement with the court.

Animal Bite: A dog bite was reported to VPD. The Animal Control Officer investigated and determined the victim was bit by their own dog and that it happened a few weeks prior to the report. No quarantine was necessary for this incident.

10/26

MVA – Hit & Run: VPD received a report of a hit and run that occurred on North Harbor Dr. It was reported that someone had run into a display pole causing damage. This case is under investigation.

Bar Disturbance: A fight was reported at a local bar. Officers responded and made contact with the parties involved. After investigation, William C. Looper, DOB: 04/07/1993, of Sitka, was issued a summons to appear in court for Assault in the 4th degree.

10/27

Animal at Large: A St. Bernard was reported running loose on W. Klutina St. The dog was gone upon officer arrival.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a young girl running down the street by herself. Officers responded and were unable to find anyone matching the description.

Animal at Large: A big brown male dog was reported wandering around Pacific Ave. The dog had left the area prior to officer arrival.

10/28

Welfare Check: A caller from out of town had requested a welfare check on her son whom she hasn’t heard from for awhile. Officers checked every known place the individual has resided and was unable to locate him. It is suspected they may have moved out of Valdez.

Lost Property: A black iPhone 6 with a very thin case was lost around the area of the Best Western. If found, please turn in to Valdez Police Department.

Harassment: A caller requested officer assistance due to being harassed by an ex-boyfriend. Officers responded to the residence where the individual was knocking on the window trying to contact the woman. After making contact with the individual, he was detained on an Immigration & Naturalization Warrant of Arrest.

Warrant Arrest: Salvador Ruiz-Gonzalez, DOB: 10/22/1978, was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant from the Immigration & Nat/Dept Justice for violating a PO DV order. Mr. Ruiz-Gonzalez is currently being held at the Valdez Jail awaiting for transport by Customs Border Patrol.

Criminal Mischief: Vandalism was reported at Ruth Pond. After reviewing video surveillance, 5 teenagers were seen taking a “Thin Ice” sign out of the ground and throwing it into the pond. Officers found that no damage was done and were able to retrieve the signs from the pond and place them back where they were.

Strange Activity: Five teenagers were seen suspiciously running from the back of the Civic Center. An officer patrolled the area and found the premises to be secure and everything was in place.

10/29

Civil Dispute: A civil dispute stemming between two friends after a lot of alcohol was consumed led to belongings being thrown out of a residence and spread across the road. Officers responded to the area and found nothing in the road. They advised them to readdress the issue the next day after both parties were sober. They followed up with an officer the following day and were advised of their options.

MVA – Damage: A Side Dump was reported rolled over on its side at the duck flats. There were no injuries and the driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own. DEC was contacted and the driver got the area cleaned up.

Theft – Other: An employee at a local business was caught stealing. Investigating Officers made contact with the individual at his residence and recovered numerous items. Charges are pending.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 109