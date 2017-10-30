18th Annual Book Basket Auction 11/4/17

The Valdez Consortium Library Board and Staff will host the 18th Annual Book Basket Auction Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Valdez Civic Center. Doors open at 6pm, Auction begins at 7pm. Enjoy a live and silent auction, live music and appetizers. Cash bar. Must be 21+ to attend. No charge for admission.

Support your local library and indulge your creative flair by designing and donating a book basket to be auctioned at this fun event. Baskets are to be developed around a theme and should contain at least one new book and other items relating to the theme. All proceeds will be used to purchase new library materials for all ages. Please turn in baskets to the library by Nov. 2. For more information, call the Library at 835-4632.

