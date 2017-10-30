Visiting Angels-KCHU 10/19/17

KCHU Reporter Marcia Lynn interviewed representatives of the Independent Living Center of Kenai, serving the region that includes the Kenai Peninsula, Copper River Valley, Valdez, Cordova and Kodiak.
Navigating the ins and outs of how to apply for Social Security or Medicare benefits is a daunting task. In rural areas of Alaska finding support can be a special challenge, along with meeting the needs of elderly and disabled individuals. Click below to listen to Marcia’s interview with Lori Engler and Melissa Kline; traveling ILC Advocates performing outreach in our area.
|
Comments