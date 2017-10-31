ADOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2018 Summer Ferry Schedule

(Juneau, AK) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) schedule for May-September 2018 is now available for public review.

Communities and interested people can review and comment on the proposed schedule through mid-November.

The draft schedule is based on the expected funding level for fiscal year 2019 and established community service needs and events. Scheduled service is similar to last year’s service, and maintains vessel regulatory and safety standards.

The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at http://www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/share/schedule/considerations.pdf



Written comments will be accepted on or before November 10, 2017 via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6874.

A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 PM for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The toll-free number to participate in either teleconference is 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.

For people wishing to attend in person, the teleconference will be held in Ketchikan at the Alaska Marine Highway Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway.

