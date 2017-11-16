Alaska Program to Reduce Crash Rates Receives National Roadway Safety Award

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF), working in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Public Safety (ADPS) was honored today in Washington, D.C. for the success of its “Alaska Safety Corridor Program” in reducing the high rates of fatal and serious injury crashes on two lane roads.

Alaska was one of nine states nationwide to receive the prestigious 2017 National Roadway Safety Award, a biannual awards program sponsored jointly by the Roadway Safety Foundation (RSF) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The awards recognize roadway safety achievements that move the United States toward zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

In the decade since Alaska’s Safety Zones were established by law, fatal and serious injury crashes in the Safety Corridors were reduced by 46 percent. The program utilized a multidisciplinary approach to safety involving collaboration between each of the four “E’s”: Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Response.

“Congratulations to ADOT&PF, ADPS and to all Alaskans,” said Governor Bill Walker. “These efforts contribute to a safer and stronger Alaska. I thank DOT&PF and DPS for their coordinated approach, but these would not be successful without the support of Alaska drivers who made the choice to drive more responsibly to make our roads safer.”

“This program is a great example of how strong partnerships between ADOT&PF and ADPS are making Alaska safer and stronger by reducing the emotional and economic toll exacted by fatal and major injury crashes on our roads,” said ADOT&PF Commissioner Marc Luiken.

Motor vehicle crashes are still among the nation’s leading killers, costing more than 35,000 deaths and 2.4 million injuries in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“These awards recognize real and innovative solutions to some of the nation’s biggest safety challenges,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson. “We commend Alaska for its efforts in saving lives and reducing injuries on our nation’s roads, and invite others across the country to put such life-saving solutions to work.”

The National Roadway Safety Award applicants were evaluated on three criteria: Effectiveness, Innovation and Efficient Use of Resources. The program honors outstanding projects in two categories: infrastructure and operational improvements, and program planning, development and evaluation.

For more information on this national awards program, visit www.safety.fhwa.dot.gov/ roadwaysafetyawards/.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”