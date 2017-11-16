Alaska, Education, Nature, Outdoors, Skiing, Snow Machines, Sports

Valdez Avalanche Center Prepares for The Season

by Sue Bergstrom

From Valdez Avalanche Center:

Please join the Valdez Avalanche Center in kicking off winter with Avalanche Awareness Month. Prepare for your winter adventures and support your local avalanche forecast:

Daily forecasts will begin when conditions warrant.
Until then, get your brain in gear for winter:
  • change the batteries in your transceiver and practice at the workshop Saturday Nov.18 10am-2pm Civic Center
  • bookmark the Valdez forecast page
  • get your riding buddies stoked to wax their skis, change their sled oil, and/or buy that floatpack they’ve been needing
Feel free to print these event flyers and share at your workplace.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*