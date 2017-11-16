Valdez Avalanche Center Prepares for The Season

From Valdez Avalanche Center:
Please join the Valdez Avalanche Center in kicking off winter with Avalanche Awareness Month. Prepare for your winter adventures and support your local avalanche forecast:
- November 17 Winter is Coming Movie Night Boondocker Films, Civic Center 7pm
- Refresh your avalanche skills- November 18 Avalanche Rescue Workshop, Valdez Civic Center 10am-2pm. Please register here so we know how many to plan for. Free for ages 8-18. (donation suggested)
Daily forecasts will begin when conditions warrant.
Until then, get your brain in gear for winter:
- change the batteries in your transceiver and practice at the workshop Saturday Nov.18 10am-2pm Civic Center
- bookmark the Valdez forecast page
- get your riding buddies stoked to wax their skis, change their sled oil, and/or buy that floatpack they’ve been needing
Feel free to print these event flyers and share at your workplace.
—
Education Coordinator
Alaska Avalanche Information Center
Valdez Avalanche Center
907.255.2242
