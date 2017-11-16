Valdez Avalanche Center Prepares for The Season

From Valdez Avalanche Center:

Please join the Valdez Avalanche Center in kicking off winter with Avalanche Awareness Month. Prepare for your winter adventures and support your local avalanche forecast:



Daily forecasts will begin when conditions warrant.

Until then, get your brain in gear for winter:

change the batteries in your transceiver and practice at the workshop Saturday Nov.18 10am-2pm Civic Center

bookmark the Valdez forecast page

get your riding buddies stoked to wax their skis, change their sled oil, and/or buy that floatpack they’ve been needing

Feel free to print these event flyers and share at your workplace.

