Police, Fire and Rescue November 20-26, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

11/20

MVA – Damage: A driver had reported that they hit a light pole on E. Pioneer Dr. and their vehicle was leaking antifreeze. An officer responded to the scene and the driver was issued a citation for basic speed.

Animal at Large: A dog was at large in the Valdez area. The dog had left the area prior to ACO arrival.

Found Property: A blue jacket was turned in to the Valdez Police Dept. Please contact dispatch with descriptors to claim.

Suspicious Vehicle: An officer contacted a vehicle sitting in a remote location. The driver was enjoying the view of the Northern Lights.

11/21

Theft of Property: A local business reported witnessing an individual shoplifting. Officers responded to the business and contacted the individual, who admitted to stealing merchandise. Cale Watson Harrison, DOB: 03/01/1984, of Valdez was issued a summons to appear in court for Theft in the 4th Degree.

Noise Disturbance: A baby was reportedly crying for over an hour in an apartment complex. An officer responded to the location and did not hear any baby crying.

11/22

Agency Assist: Officers assisted the fire department for a commercial fire alarm.

Animal at Large: A St. Bernard was reported running loose. The animal control officer attempted to catch the dog but it kept running away. The RO was contacted and was able to capture the dog.

Traffic Hazard: A Grey Chevy Tahoe was reported to be parked partially in the road causing a hazard. An officer responded to the area and found the vehicle to be disabled. The vehicle hazard lights were on and it was parked over the fog line. The officer attempted to contact the RO and left a message.

Concealment of Merchandise: While investigating a theft case at a local business, an officer witnessed a person concealing merchandise. Terrance Moses Park, DOB: 10/19/1986, of Valdez was arrested for Concealment of Merchandise.

Possible Drunk Driver: VPD received a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road. An officer made contact with the individual and found no impairment. The driver was distracted by a lively dog and daughter in the truck.

11/23

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was received from a local business. An officer responded to the business and found that they were working in the office and accidently set off the alarm.

11/24

Burglar Alarm: Burglar alarm activation was reported from a local bar. An officer responded to the area and found all doors secure and no occupants in the building. It was determined the strong wind was rattling the doors and set off the alarm.

Agency Assist: Officers assisted with a light pole that was blown over by a powerful gust of wind.

Assist EMS: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Animal Impound: A St. Bernard was impounded by the Animal Control Officer.

MVA w/ Injuries: VPD responded with EMS to a single vehicle rollover near Worthington Glacier.

11/25

Curfew Violation: A minor was issued a citation for curfew violation and their parents were contacted.

MVA – Damage: A caller reported possibly backing in to another vehicle at the Civic Center. At the time, they thought it was the sound of snow but noticed a scratch on their vehicle after arriving home. The vehicle that was possibly backed into had already left the premises prior to officer arrival.

Bench Warrant: William R. Baird, DOB: 09/13/1982, of Valdez was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to report to serve jail time. Mr. Baird is being held at the Valdez Jail to serve his sentence of 180 days w/ 120 days suspended. Original Charge was DUI.

11/26

Barking Dog: A caller reported that their neighbor had let their dog out and it had been barking for a few hours. They were also concerned about the dog getting too cold. The owner had let the dog inside prior to officer arrival.

Domestic Assault: VPD received a report from a man who stated that his wife was physically abusing him with her fists. After investigation, Lauriane Litzau, DOB: 07/11/1963, of Valdez was arrested for DV Assault 4. Ms. Litzau is currently being held at the Valdez Jail awaiting mandatory arraignment.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 112